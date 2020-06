A Swedish politician has called for Greta Thunberg to have her own statue.As statues around the world have been vandalised and torn down, Jan Bjoringe, a former mayor, has called for a statue of one of Sweden's greatest-ever leaders, King Charles XII, to be brought down and replaced with a likeness of the teenage climate activist. Amazingly, he is not joking.Greta, at just 17 years of age, has developed a global profile after leading a wave of school strikes to protest against climate change. She has even been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize But is that a reason to tear down a historic statue?