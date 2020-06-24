Steve Bing was a longtime friend of the Clintons. According to reports, Mr. Bing donated up to $10 million to the Clinton Foundation.
Both Clinton and Bing were in the past reported to be part of a billionaire clique that included Burkle and Jeffrey Epstein - reported LA Mag.
Deadline reported:
Steve Bing, the film financier and philanthropist who backed hit movies from Robert Zemeckis' The Polar Express and Beowulf to the Rolling Stones concert movie Shine a Light, has died.Is it a coincidence that so many Clinton associates commit suicide?
According to law enforcement sources, Bing jumped from a Century City building at around 1 p.m. Monday. Following standard protocol, the Los Angeles Police Department would not confirm that the individual in question was Bing. However, the description of the man in his 50s who was found dead on the scene fits that of the producer.
Bing, also an influential political donor, was a real estate tycoon from a family with a rich history. In 2012, he pledged a $30 million legacy gift to the Motion Picture & Television Fund.
Sources told TMZ that Steve Bing was depressed about "lack of human contact during quarantine."
Actress Elizabeth Hurley tweeted that she was "devastated" over the death of Steve Bing, the father of her 18-year-old son.
"I'm saddened beyond belief that Steve is no longer with us. Our time together was very happy and although there were some tough times, the memories of a sweet, kind man are what matter. We became close again in the last year and last spoke on our son's 18th. This is devastating news." Elizabeth Hurley said.
Former president Bill Clinton released a statement on the death of his friend Steve Bing.
The comments under Bill Clinton's tweet were interesting.
