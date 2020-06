Steve Bing, the film financier and philanthropist who backed hit movies from Robert Zemeckis' The Polar Express and Beowulf to the Rolling Stones concert movie Shine a Light, has died.



According to law enforcement sources, Bing jumped from a Century City building at around 1 p.m. Monday. Following standard protocol, the Los Angeles Police Department would not confirm that the individual in question was Bing. However, the description of the man in his 50s who was found dead on the scene fits that of the producer.



Bing, also an influential political donor, was a real estate tycoon from a family with a rich history. In 2012, he pledged a $30 million legacy gift to the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

Clinton friend, philanthropist, film financier and multi-millionaire, Steve Bing, 55, jumped from a Century City building on Monday and was found dead at the scene.Steve Bing was a longtime friend of the Clintons.Deadline reported Is it a coincidence that so many Clinton associates commit suicide?Actress Elizabeth Hurley tweeted that she was "devastated" over the death of Steve Bing, the father of her 18-year-old son."I'm saddened beyond belief that Steve is no longer with us. Our time together was very happy and although there were some tough times, the memories of a sweet, kind man are what matter. We became close again in the last year and last spoke on our son's 18th. This is devastating news." Elizabeth Hurley said.Former president Bill Clinton released a statement on the death of his friend Steve Bing.The comments under Bill Clinton's tweet were interesting.