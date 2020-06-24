World health authorities really got it wrong and unbelievably, they got the entire human race to listen to them. Recommending the exact opposite of what was needed, to step into the sun everyday and take D3 supplements and even get D injections would have represented intelligent medicine. We do not need a coronavirus vaccine, we already have one except its not a vaccine. If you want to inject something inject vitamin D.
This is the mostly costly mistake in history costing tens of trillions, destroying millions of small and mid-size businesses, and effecting hundreds of millions of lives. It has literally put hunger in bellies so you can start there with your measurements of suffering.
no death from the coronavirus at vitamin D blood concentrations above 34 ng/ml. In Portuguese, in this graph, it also says no symptoms at all from the virus if your blood levels are above 80 ng/ml.
Our immune system fights infections caused by bacteria or viruses with the help of messenger substances, antibodies and killer cells. Vitamin D plays a central role as an immune modulator and ensures that always enough, but also not too many immune cells wage war against the invaders.
The coronavirus pandemic inflicted a "swift and massive shock" that has caused the broadest collapse of the global economy since 1870 despite unprecedented government support, the World Bank said Monday.
Pandemic of Stupidity and Fear
A leaked German report suggested strongly that "the dangerousness of Covid-19 was overestimated and that probably at no point did the danger posed by the new virus go beyond the normal level. The people who die from Corona are essentially those who would statistically die this year, because they have reached the end of their lives and their weakened bodies can no longer cope with any random everyday stress."
And now we find out that Coronavirus patients without symptoms aren't driving the spread of the virus casting doubt on keeping healthy people at home. The virus was never the main threat, however, health officials were and still are continuing to threaten us with a type of arrogance that will not even listen to the doctors out in the front lines. There are so many points to cover about their wrongness of their thought and action, but the most obvious one is clearly revealed with the vitamin D study.
The nonsensical worldwide lockdown and the forced restriction of the free movement of people, goods and services destroyed huge parts of the global economy for nothing. The cost is incalculable as our living standards are reduced, along with our liberties and social cohesion.
What we are witnessing is nothing short of a blatant attempt to destroy the private sector, the capitalist system and the financial sovereignty of every citizen. The state denies the right of every individual to work, to put food on the table, to provide for their families and to take personal responsibility for their own choices.
Many naively believed the COVID-19 fearmongering. Some even begged the authorities for medical martial law. Many would rather give up all of their civil liberties, and those of others, than to risk catching the flu that can easily be avoided with enough sun exposure and vitamin D administration.
Lorenz Borsche and Dr. Bernd Glauner say:
"Vitamin D is not a vitamin at all in the literal sense, but a hormone that controls the regulation of at least 1000 genes. Most of them have to do with the human immune system. What is more, vitamin D does not simply have a stimulating function, but ensures the balance of many metabolic processes necessary for the immune system. An important function is also, for example, the prevention of autoimmune diseases. It is now known that MS is the result of a defective vitamin D receptor protein. In contrast to that, the function of vitamin D in bone metabolism has somewhat taken a backseat nowadays.
Regardless of corona, it has been known and published for many years that vitamin D deficiency promotes the development of pneumonia - or scientifically correct ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Symptom) - as a result of viral infections. In addition, vitamin D stimulates the body's own synthesis of antiviral substances which specifically block the spike protein necessary for the docking mechanism of covid-19 to the receptor protein ACE2. All of this is well-researched, published information that clearly shows us that vitamin D deficiency patients are in a very unfavourable situation with regard to the risk of pneumonia."
In reality there have been many doctors trying many treatments for COVID-19. Many of them work or would work if doctors gave more natural emergency room and ICU medicines a chance. Like vitamin D injections, intravenous magnesium chloride would have been a good starting point for COVID-19 hospital admissions.
Conclusion
Obviously heath authorities are not interested in saving lives, not interested in truth or even in medical logic. It is easy to imagine history recording them as some of the nastiest people doing the most wrong and harm imaginable.
According to the elite, you have no right to earn a living, run a business, or exercise any other basic freedoms if the government arbitrarily decides a particular virus floating around is bad enough.Some of the worst people you can imagine were in favor of health authorities doing their harm:
Joe Jarvis
"Let me put it very clearly, you have no constitutional right to endanger the public and spread the disease, even if you disagree. You have no right not to be vaccinated, you have no right not to wear a mask, you have no right to open up your business...And if you refuse to be vaccinated, the state has the power to literally take you to a doctor's office and plunge a needle into your arm," said the defender of child sex trafficker Epstein, who obviously supports forced vaccinations.
Even though the actual disease had been contained, the perpetrators of the scheme need more and more crude falsifications to prove the opposite; their drive for control is just increasing. The criminal medical cartels are censoring all treatments and cures that work to save lives meaning they are letting people die until the holy grail of a vaccine arrives. Though their are variations in medical approaches what we read in the media is mostly global narratives that are keeping everyone confused including doctors.
Comment: More evidence of efficacy of Vitamin D in preventing / treating Covid-19: