Pandemic of Stupidity and Fear

Conclusion

According to the elite, you have no right to earn a living, run a business, or exercise any other basic freedoms if the government arbitrarily decides a particular virus floating around is bad enough.

Joe Jarvis

The latest information is that the lockdown was unnecessary. In fact, not only was it unnecessary but it turns out that locking people in their homes was exactly the wrong thing to do. A study of almost 800 people shows that. Get enough sun, the data suggests, and you simply cannot die of the coronavirus.World health authorities really got it wrong and unbelievably, they got the entire human race to listen to them. Recommending the exact opposite of what was needed, to. We do not need a coronavirus vaccine, we already have one except its not a vaccine. If you want to inject something inject vitamin D.This is the mostly costly mistake in history costing tens of trillions, destroying millions of small and mid-size businesses, and effecting hundreds of millions of lives.You can see this in English, with complete information from Lorenz Borsche and Dr. Bernd Glauner, from Germany, but its clear,In Portuguese, in this graph, it also says no symptoms at all from the virus if your blood levels are above 80 ng/ml.Our immune system fights infections caused by bacteria or viruses with the help of messenger substances, antibodies and killer cells. Vitamin D plays a central role as an immune modulator and ensures that always enough, but also not too many immune cells wage war against the invaders.The coronavirus pandemic inflicted a "swift and massive shock" that has caused the broadest collapse of the global economy since 1870 despite unprecedented government support, the World Bank said Monday.A leaked German report suggested strongly thatAnd now we find out that patients without symptoms aren't driving the spread of the virus casting doubt on keeping healthy people at home. The virus was never the main threat, however, health officials were and still are continuing to threaten us with a type of arrogance that will not even listen to the doctors out in the front lines. There are so many points to cover about their wrongness of their thought and action, but the most obvious one is clearly revealed with the vitamin D study.The nonsensical worldwide lockdown and the forced restriction of the free movement of people, goods and services. The cost is incalculable as our living standards are reduced, along with our liberties and social cohesion.What we are witnessing is nothing short of aThe state denies the right of every individual to work, to put food on the table, to provide for their families and to take personal responsibility for their own choices.Many naively believed the COVID-19 fearmongering. Some even begged the authorities for medical martial law. Many would rather give up all of their civil liberties, and those of others, than to risk catching the flu that can easily be avoided with enough sun exposure and vitamin D administration. Lorenz Borsche and Dr. Bernd Glauner say:What is more, vitamin D does not simply have a stimulating function, but ensures the balance of many metabolic processes necessary for the immune system. An important function is also, for example, the prevention of autoimmune diseases. It is now known that MS is the result of a defective vitamin D receptor protein. In contrast to that, the function of vitamin D in bone metabolism has somewhat taken a backseat nowadays.Regardless of corona, it has been known and published for many years that vitamin D deficiency promotes the development of pneumonia - or scientifically correct ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Symptom) - as a result of viral infections. In addition, vitamin D stimulates the body's own synthesis of antiviral substances which specifically block the spike protein necessary for the docking mechanism of covid-19 to the receptor protein ACE2. All of this is well-researched, published information that clearly shows us thatIn reality there have been many doctors trying many treatments for COVID-19 . Many of them work or would work if doctors gave more natural emergency room and ICU medicines a chance. Like vitamin D injections, intravenous magnesium chloride would have been a good starting point for COVID-19 hospital admissions.Obviously heath authorities are not interested in saving lives, not interested in truth or even in medical logic. It is easy to imagine history recording them as some of the nastiest people doing the most wrong and harm imaginable Some of the worst people you can imagine were in favor of health authorities doing their harm:"Let me put it very clearly, you have no constitutional right to endanger the public and spread the disease, even if you disagree. You have no right not to be vaccinated, you have no right not to wear a mask, you have no right to open up your business...And if you refuse to be vaccinated, the state has the power to literally take you to a doctor's office and plunge a needle into your arm,"Even though the actual disease had been contained, the; their drive for control is just increasing.Though their are variations in medical approaches what we read in the media is mostly global narratives that are keeping everyone confused including doctors.