On Thursday, followers of Donald Trump's Twitter feed were able to read scathing criticisms of the US president, thanks to a careless retweet of a post by journalist Max Blumenthal, who seized the chance to weaponize his name.The trolling session of the US troll-in-chief started with Blumenthal attacking former US National Security Advisor John Bolton and the left-wing figures lionizing him for writing a book that makes his former boss look bad.Some joined in the fun. RT America's Dan Cohen, for example, tagged US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to ask how he felt about possible prosecution by the International Criminal Court. After all, the President had shared a call to "Prosecute Pompeo at ICC" in his feed.The retweet was ultimately removed by Trump, with Blumenthal left reveling in media-blitz glory and regretting only that he hadn't had time to publicize his news website to the President's usual audience.