© Facebook / Max Blumenthal; Reuters / Carlos Barria



"I should never have been hauled out of my house and thrown in jail for an obviously politically motivated, false allegation that the police failed to investigate."

The US government has dropped all charges against Max Blumenthal, after arresting the journalist over a dubious 5-month-old warrant. But the Grayzone editor says the case is far from closed.Blumenthal was detained for nearly two days after police raided his Washington, DC office in October. The month-old warrant for his arrest listed the journalist as "armed and dangerous," and police carrying out the warrant reportedly threatened to kick down his door.In previous interviews, Blumenthal has suggested that his critical coverage of US-backed coup attempt in Venezuela, as well as the expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats from Washington, led to him being singled out by US authorities.at the invitation of Caracas, and right-wing demonstrators trying to evict them.