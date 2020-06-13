© G. Shelach-Lavi/ Antiquity Publications Ltd., 2020



He suggested people may have been seeking warmer southern pastures during a medieval cold spell.

The northern segment of the Great Wall of China was built not to block invading armies but rather to monitor civilian movement, an Israeli archaeologist said Tuesday.When researchers fully mapped the Great Wall's 740-kilometre (460-mile) Northern Line for the first time, their findings challenged previous assumptions."Prior to our research, most people thought the wall's purpose was to stop Genghis Khan's army," said Gideon Shelach-Lavi from Jerusalem's Hebrew University, who led the two-year study."Our conclusion is that it was more about, maybe to tax them," Shelach-Lavi said.Construction of the Great Wall, which is split into sections that in total stretch for thousands of kilometres,The Northern Line, also known as "Genghis Khan's Wall" in reference to the legendary Mongolian conqueror,Shelach-Lavi and his team of Israeli, Mongolian and American researchers used drones, high-resolution satellite images and traditional archaeological tools to map out the wall and find artefacts that helped pin down dates.According to Shelach-Lavi, whose findings from the ongoing study were published in the journal Antiquity,s.