but

celebrated for productive peace.

The Beginning of Modern Warfare

Technology and climate

the Mongol hordes may have initially prevailed due to a 15-year-long stretch of mild weather

Lasting Legacy

Under Genghis Khan, the Mongol army became a technologically advanced force and and created the second-largest kingdom in history.Led by humble steppe dwellers, but successful due to a mastery of the era's most advanced technology. The Mongol Empire embodied all of those tensions, turning them into the second-largest kingdom of all time.Led at first by Genghis Khan, the empire lasted from 1206 until 1368. During that time, it expanded to cover most of Eurasia, thanks to advanced technology and a massive horde of nomadic warriors.The Jin dynasty was under siege by the Mongol hordes for decades. In a moment of inspiration, the future of warfare is forever changed. The rise of Genghis KhanThe empire was founded in 1206, when Temijin, son of a Mongol chieftain, assumed power and changed his name to Chinggis Khan (styled as "Genghis Khan" in the West and meaning "universal ruler"). The young warrior had already defeated the Mongols' most powerful leader and. But he proved to be one of history's greatest leaders.At the time, Mongolia's nomadic farmers relied on the land to sustain them. Their flocks of goats, sheep, horses, and other animals were dependent on abundant grass and water, and Mongols had to travel frequently to sustain them. Drought and disease could wipe out their livelihoods quickly.Genghis Khan helped allay this sense of precariousness.He reformed his people's laws and ushered in a military-feudal form of government., and adopted advanced technology of the time, such as stirrups, composite bows, leather armor, and gunpowder.Genghis Khan's loyal warriors were rewarded for their fealty and became the most successful army of their time.Their success rested on a complex new military structure and new military tactic s, like arrow storms, amassing huge arsenals, engaging in repeated hit-and-run barrages, delayed sieges, and psychological warfare. The warriors were assisted by new technologies like the stirrup and technological and tactical innovations they adopted from the people they conquered.Traditional wisdom holds that the Mongols began growing their empire due to inhospitable conditions in their homeland. ButThe empire adapted constantly as it grew, and flourished duringaggressive. At the empire's peak, Mongols controlled up to 12 million square miles Despite its reputation for brutal warfare, the Mongol Empire briefly enabled peace, stability, trade, and protected travel under a period of "Pax Mongolica," or Mongol peace, beginning in about 1279 and lasting until the empire's end. But Genghis Khan's death in 1227 ultimately doomed the empire he founded. Disputes among his successors eventually split the empire into four. By 1368, all four had folded.The Mongol Empire had gained a reputation for destroying its enemies, and it "spread terror and panic as news of the cities they had razed preceded them," writes historian Diana Lary . She notes that the Mongols sparked large migrations, not just of displaced people but also of those fleeing future attacks. Memories of these attacks loomed large in the imaginations of future generations.