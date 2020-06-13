© Reuters/Erin Scott



Hillary Clinton has criticized President Donald Trump's upcoming Oklahoma rally over Covid-19 fears,"If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn't be holding them," Clinton tweeted on Friday in response to a tweetThe waiver merely warns people of the risks of Covid-19 in any public places and asks guests to "assume all risks," meaning attendees should likely practice social distancing and/or wear protective masks, two things videos and photos have been showing not taking place at many protests across the country."Now do the protests," Fox News host Jedediah Bila wrote."If your giant public protests are giant public protests in the middle of a pandemic, you shouldn't be holding them," Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro added."If your protests come with assault, murder, and property destruction, you shouldn't be holding them," tweeted another user.Clinton previously referred to an anti-lockdown protest in Michigan as "domestic terrorism."She has told BLM protesters to "keep marching" despite her newfound concern over the coronavirus pandemic.