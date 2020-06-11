© PA



Archaeologists have discovered London's oldest theatre -The new discovery, in Whitechapel, helps fill in the gap between those two traditions.The Red Lion was a drinking establishment which, in 1567, allowed London's first purpose built theatre to be constructed on its property.However, it's likely that many of the plays performed there were still Biblical, rather than purely secular in nature.Certainly the Red Lion's very first performance was a spectacular (now long-lost) drama called The Story of Samson - an account of the action-packed exploits of the Biblical superman who sacrificed his life to oppose paganism.The discovery is also important because it was the Red Lion which paved the way for the slightly later theatres where the secular plays of Shakespeare, Marlowe and others were performed.In Tudor London, theatres were politically and culturally ultra-controversial ventures. Indeed,, a "hindrance to the Gospel" - and schools "for all wickedness and vice". Theatre-goers were seen as "the worst sort" of "evil and disordered people" who skipped work "to mis-spend their time".In a sentiment that resonates with our own times, they also thought that crowded theatrical events were plague infection risks.As far as is known, most or possibly all of the plays performed at the Red Lion have been lost. That is partly because many plays in Tudor times were never published in printed form. Indeed, potentially on the grounds that a religious topic was being over-visually portrayed."The Red Lion had a particularly varied and interesting history," says the excavation director, Stephen White of Archaeology Southeast, University College London's archaeological unit.Then, in the mid-1560s a key character in the history of Tudor theatre, a man called John Brayne (a later venture of whose ultimately became associated with Shakespeare) approached the farm owner and proposed building London's first playhouse on his land, immediately adjacent to his farm and drinking establishment.almost certainly used to collect the entry payments provided by the theatre's customers. These green-glazed money box fragments are also typical of later Tudor playhouses.But less than a decade after the Red Lion was constructed, Brayne teamed up with his brother-in-law to build another, this time much bigger, theatre, just a mile to the west, in Shoreditch.At that juncture the Red Lion seems to have ceased functioning as a theatre, though the farmer/publican continued to use the theatre structure - now as a dog-fighting venue.Indeed, the archaeologists have discovered the remains of dozens of dogs, some of them still bearing the injuries they died from, which included unhealed wounds from major bites to their skulls and legs.What's more,The excavation, carried out by Archaeology Southeast, also revealed what the dogs were being fed.Apart from the Civil War and Cromwellian period (when such ungodly activities were discouraged), the dog-fighting and possibly other similar pursuits went on in the former playhouse until about 1700.The Red Lion's founder, John Brayne, probably originally a grocer, funded the construction of that first English theatre and nine years later provided most of the initial finance for its successor (The Theatre in Shoreditch) but he ended up being deprived of his share in that much more profitable venture by his brother-in-law business partner, James Burbage, and was finally reduced to bankruptcy, eventually dying penniless. The story had all the ingredients of either a Biblical or Shakespearean drama.Although the excavation took place last year, it was only last month that the post-excavation analysis of all the material and data provided sufficient evidence to demonstrate with a high degree of confidence that the remains were indeed those of London's long-lost first theatre.The analysis of literally tens of thousands of pottery fragments, animal bones and other finds from this important historic site will continue later this year and in 2021.