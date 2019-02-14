© David Levene/The Guardian



© David Levene/The Guardian



© Guardian graphic

A rare 12th-century toilet seat built to accommodate three users at once is to go on display for the first time at the Museum of London Docklands.Nine hundred years after the, it will form the centrepiece of an exhibition about the capital's "secret" rivers.The strikingly well preserved seat,Remarkably,"So what I love about this is that we know the names of the people whose bottoms probably sat on it," said Kate Sumnall, the curator of archaeology for the exhibition.They would probably have shared the facilities with shopkeepers and potentially other families who lived and worked in the modest tenement block, she said. "This is a really rare survival. We don't have many of these in existence at all."But their influence on the topography of London has been significant, and their banks, bends and islands can still be identified in the capital's slopes and bumps. "No one perfectly flattens the land before building the next stage," she said.Also on display will be a late 18th-century copper alloy dog collar, inscribed to "Tom, of the Gray Hound, Bucklers Bury" - a street close to what is now Bank - which was also excavated from the Fleet."We are very lucky in London that we tend to get really great preservation of a lot of things from the river," said Luisa Duarte, the archaeological conservator. Thanks to the low-oxygen environments of the waters and surrounding muds, she said, "in the case of the metals we have very low corrosion, and in organics we have a very low biological activity. That's why in London we have so much wood and leather - sometimes we have more organic Roman material than in Rome."The toilet seat was first excavated in the 1980s as part of what was, at the time, the largest archaeological dig in London. But because the money ran out, the findings were never published, which is why the seat has never gone on display before now.The museum has commissioned a replica, which will form part of the exhibition and which visitors will be invited to try. Sumnall said it was quite comfortable, but were three people to use at once