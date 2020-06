© AP



Last year, he blasted President Trump over his tough-guy approach, saying the US couldn't simultaneously 'choke' Iran's throat while saying 'come and talk'.Iran's Young Journalists Club news agency has reported To take part,a 12-member constitutionally mandated body determining who can run for national office.but YJC noted that his supporters plan to make every effort to ensure approval this time around.Iranians will go to the polls in May or June 2021.Although his past as mayor of Tehran, ascetic lifestyle and populist economic policies are rarely discussed,often misquoted as "wiped off the map," a sentiment which sparked outrage throughout much of the world at the time he said it.Also in 2006,who translated his statement aboutasa mistranslation which cost CNN its accreditation in the Islamic Republic. In 2007, during a trip to New York, Ahmadinejad told students at Colombia University that gays and lesbians "don't exist" in Iran, which earned him angry front page coverage in many major US newspapers.The politician enjoys the support of Islamic hardliners, workers and the poor in Iran, and is known for making blunt, biting and controversial comments. Last week, Ahmadinejad got in trouble online after quoting the Tupac Shakur lyric "Pull the trigger kill a N**** he's a hero" from the rapper's 1992 song on racism and police violence in a Tweet expressing his outrage over the killing of Minneapolis black man George Floyd by a white police officer.In 2019, Ahmadinejad called on Washington and Tehran to find a peaceful resolution to the raging tensions between the two nations, saying At the same time,and said that "negotiations must take place in calmer, more respectful conditions so they can be long lasting."