, it's been revealed., according to an investigation by Declassified UK.According to the investigative website, GCHQ officers themselves are operating in at least one of the schools and parents of the pupils involved have not been made aware of the extent of the spy agency's role in the so-called Cyber Schools Hub (CSH) programs also known as 'CyberFirst'.Yet, Declassified revealed that- and that while the program literature states it is operational in 23 schools, it is actually running in nearly double that number - 10 of which are primary schools.. The agency gains access to schools by offering to provide technology to local libraries and "recruitment teams" field inquiries from schools interested in being part of the program, the website said.More disturbingly, the investigation revealed,- though there was no evidence that the child had done anything wrong.The revelations about GCHQ's activities in British schools are unsurprising considering US whistleblowerChildren are told that GCHQ, which conducts unlawful mass surveillance, according to the European Court of Human Rights, is the "heart of the nation's security" system and has "saved countless lives."Asked what information was given to parents about the taxpayer-funded program, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) told Declassified it had "no contact with parents" and that what teachers share with parents is up to them.Declassified UK was rebuffed by both GCHQ and the schools themselves when trying to glean more information about the projects, with both citing "national security exemptions" in order to block freedom of information requests.The spy agency is attempting to "drip-feed" children with messages aimed at recruiting them for the field over time, Jen Persson, director of Defend Digital Me, told Declassified."There is regulation in other areas to protect [children] from undue adult influence, like online advertising - yet it sounds like," Persson said.GCHQ has posted "comments" from children on social media apparently praising the program as "the best thing EVER," "fabulous" and "masses of fun" - but some of these quotes are seemingly made up.A newsletter on an event for girls includes an alleged quote from Ella and Chloe in Year 8 (12-13 years old) expressing the need for "diversity in perspectives, leadership and experience." Aside from "sounding more like language used by GCHQ media relations," Declassified found that the same quote is attributed to 13-year-old Evie in another CSH blog post. Asked about this curious detail, NCSC told the website that teachers provide the quotes from students.During an unannounced visit to a GCHQ "hub school," one principal told Declassified that the program has brought his school no investment or new facilities but has simply made the school put more of a focus on cyber security.Following a "successful" pilot phase in England,