When Trump tweeted that the media were the enemy of the American people, it caused fury around the world.
The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!Journalists claimed the tweet had placed their lives at risk, and that all they had ever done was report the news. Is that accurate? No, not at all. Several groups analysed all the news stories broadcast about Donald Trump in 2017 and the results were shocking:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017
How Could People Not Trust The #Media And #SocialMedia ? Just Ask @realDonaldTrump@parscale Remember this? pic.twitter.com/MHljiT7ul3Fast forward to May, 2020, and the horrifying video footage of a police officer murdering George Floyd on Memorial Day on the streets of Minneapolis, as bystanders begged the officer to take his knee off Floyd's neck - which the officer did not do, despite Floyd's pleas in the video of "I cannot breathe" and "Please, don't kill me."
— Planet Ponzi (@PlanetPonzi) May 29, 2020
In the video, police officer Derek Chauvin placed his left knee on the handcuffed Floyd's neck for around nine minutes until the unconscious or dead Floyd was placed upon a stretcher.
This is a disgraceful, tragic incident. Riots have broken out in many cities all across America.
Riots are what they are - but good luck finding that word in the mainstream media coverage. There's no shortage of 'protest', but at the time of writing 'riot' was nowhere to be seen on the front pages of CNN, NBC, ABC, the Washington Post or in NYT.
In fact, go no further than this full disclosure tweet by MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin:
This will guide our reporting in MN. "While the situation on the ground in Minneapolis is fluid, and there has been violence, it is most accurate at this time to describe what is happening there as "protests"--not riots."In one widely ridiculed clip of MSNBC coverage, the reporter, standing on a Minneapolis street, says: "This is mostly a protest. It is not, generally speaking, unruly."
— Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) May 28, 2020
While a building burns in the background.
MSNBC reporter just now: "I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly."The guy is literally standing in front of a burning building in the middle of a riot. pic.twitter.com/IzCV6On4sFAnother video shows how mobs chased the police out of the station where officer Derek Chauvin was based. Members of that mob then firebombed the police station and applauded as it burned to the ground. These lawless hoodlums took out a few surrounding buildings as well.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 29, 2020
The word 'threat', meanwhile, is in abundance in those same outlets' headlines - because Trump 'threatens' looters with his "when there's looting, there's shooting" tweet. That, according to them, is what incites violence and stokes tension.
These guys have lost the plot, and their credibility with it. When you lie to the public, you infuriate the public and may face serious consequences.
If to you this looks similar to the line Twitter is taking in this situation, then you're on to something.
A fake picture of what appeared to be Chauvin wearing a red hat that read "Make America White Again" was posted on Twitter. Twelve hours later, Twitter finally added a note warning users that these pictures were "manipulated media," but the damage had already been done. Celebrities had re-tweeted these fake photos, so millions were exposed to them and an already racially charged environment was quickly tipped over the edge, turning protests into mass riots in which streets were set ablaze in cities across America.
The images of Chauvin in a red hat were left to indelibly burn into the memories of an infuriated populace and were meant, no doubt, to send a subliminal anti-Trump message. Twitter allowed those fake pictures to be re-tweeted millions of times.
Now contrast that with what happened within minutes of Trump tweeting the following:
So what about the murder of George Floyd and justice for his needless death? Does it even matter to them? It looks like Trump's legacy will be the identification of the media and social media as "the enemy of the people."
Mitchell Feierstein is the CEO of Glacier Environmental Fund and author of 'Planet Ponzi: How the World Got into This Mess, What Happens Next, and How to Protect Yourself.' He spends his time between London and Manhattan. Join Mitch on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook - @Planetponzi
Do those idiots seriously believe that things will go back to "normal" if Trump is not reelected?