This will guide our reporting in MN. "While the situation on the ground in Minneapolis is fluid, and there has been violence, it is most accurate at this time to describe what is happening there as "protests"--not riots."



— Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) May 28, 2020

MSNBC reporter just now: "I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly."The guy is literally standing in front of a burning building in the middle of a riot. pic.twitter.com/IzCV6On4sF



— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 29, 2020

One of President Trump's legacies will be exposing the US media as political activists who have polarized the nation by peddling a narrative rather than evidence-based facts and truth.When Trump tweeted that the media were the enemy of the American people, it caused fury around the world.Several groups analysed all the news stories broadcast about Donald Trump in 2017 and the results were shocking:Fast forward to May, 2020, and the horrifying video footage of a police officer murdering George Floyd on Memorial Day on the streets of Minneapolis, as bystanders begged the officer to take his knee off Floyd's neck - which the officer did not do, despite Floyd's pleas in the video of "I cannot breathe" and "Please, don't kill me."In the video, police officer Derek Chauvin placed his left knee on the handcuffed Floyd's neck for around nine minutes until the unconscious or dead Floyd was placed upon a stretcher.This is a disgraceful, tragic incident. Riots have broken out in many cities all across America.Riots are what they are - but good luck finding that word in the mainstream media coverage.In fact, go no further than this full disclosure tweet by MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin:Another video shows how mobs chased the police out of the station where officer Derek Chauvin was based. Members of that mob then firebombed the police station and applauded as it burned to the ground. These lawless hoodlums took out a few surrounding buildings as well.These guys have lost the plot, and their credibility with it. When you lie to the public, you infuriate the public and may face serious consequences.If to you this looks similar to the line Twitter is taking in this situation, then you're on to something.A fake picture of what appeared to be Chauvin wearing a red hat that read "Make America White Again" was posted on Twitter. Twelve hours later, Twitter finally added a note warning users that these pictures were "manipulated media," but the damage had already been done. Celebrities had re-tweeted these fake photos, so millions were exposed to them and an already racially charged environment was quickly tipped over the edge, turning protests into mass riots in which streets were set ablaze in cities across America.The images of Chauvin in a red hat were left to indelibly burn into the memories of an infuriated populace and were meant, no doubt, to send a subliminal anti-Trump message. Twitter allowed those fake pictures to be re-tweeted millions of times.Now contrast that with what happened within minutes of Trump tweeting the following:Twitter curated Trump's tweet, stating he had violated Twitter's rules on "glorifying violence."So what about the murder of George Floyd and justice for his needless death? Does it even matter to them? It looks like Trump's legacy will be the identification of the media and social media as "the enemy of the people."