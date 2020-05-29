© Abdulrahim Subait

Salalah and its adjoining areas are witnessing heavy rains on Friday even as the latest weather charts and the analysis of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicated that the Tropical depression located south of coastal areas of Dhofar governorate at longitude 54.5°E and latitude 16.5°N with estimated surface wind speed around the center between 17 and 25 knots (30 to 45 Km/hr).The Tropical depression is about 50 km away from Salalah and it is expected to move toward the coast of Dhofar governorate and it is likely to intensify and crossing the coast during the coming hours.The continuous of heavy rain (100-200 mm) during the next 24 hours associated with fresh to strong winds and wadis with a reduction in horizontal visibility and sea conditions will be rough along with governorates of Dhofar (4-5 meters) and AlWusta (3 meters)."People got up to morning thunderstorms and lightning on Friday and to utter surprise in some low lying areas, vehicles were already submerged in rainwater."Moderate rain started in Eastern Dhofar under the influence of low pressure on Tuesday and started traveling towards western parts and finally to Salalah. Salalah witnessed moderate rain on Wednesday. Since Thursday, most parts of Dhofar have been getting heavy rains.The Sultan's Armed Forces (SAF) has confirmed its readiness to deal with the tropical situation in the Arabian Sea.Dhofar Governorate's Emergency Cases Management Committee has discussed the readiness of all sectors to deal with the tropical condition in the governorate.Due to the heavy rains and accompanying strong winds, the PACA has advised people to take precautions and avoid low lying areas.The eastern parts of Dhofar like Hasik, Shoyemiya, Halaniyat and Sadah, Mirbat and Taqah received heavy rains. In all likelihood, the rain and thunderstorm would continue till Sunday."Due to the continuous flow of rain clouds in Dhofar Governorate, heavy rains leading to flowing wadis have been reported from the Dhofar governorate," Oman Meteorology said,People have been urged to be careful and avoid crossing valleys.The Public Authority Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA) is mobilizing its force in Dhofar to deal with the tropical depression in the governorate.Mirbat recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 37 mm in the last 24 hours receiving most of the rain since the low depression formed over the Arabian Sea and began its impact on Dhofar Governorate on Wednesday.Qairoon Hairiti followed with 32.8 mm of rain, Taqah - 23.4 mm, Salalah received 20 mm, Sadah - 10 mm, while and Dalkhout received 4.4 mm.Thunderstorm advisory had been alerted for Taqah, Mirbat, Salalah Port, Shaleem, Halaniyat Islands, Qairoon Hairiti, and Sadah.The Public Authority for Civil Aviation has alerted the necessity to take precaution and not to go to the wadis during the thunderstorms and adhere to the committee's decisions - not to leave the house unless necessary.The system has been developing over the southwest Arabian Sea near Socotra Island.The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries urged farmers to be cautious during the weather system. The Ministry called on all farmers, breeders of livestock, and beekeepers to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety as well as their livestock and hives, not to risk grazing livestock and keep them away from wadis and not to leave hives in low lying areas.The impact of the tropical weather, which began on Wednesday night, is expected to last until Sunday as per the current indication on the intensity of the system.Along coastal areas of Oman Sea wind will be northeasterly light to moderate during the day becoming variable light at night and over the rest of the Sultanate winds will be southerly to southeasterly light to moderate occasionally fresh along Arabian Sea coasts.