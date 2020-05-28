Meteor fireball over northern Turkey
© YouTube/hayri teacher (screen capture)
On the evening of Wednesday 27 May, residents of northern Turkey were treated to a spectacular light show. Videos on social media show a meteor fireball streaking across the sky, before exploding in the air with a thunderous boom.

According to Turkish news website Daily Sabah a "ball of light" was observed in several provinces at around 8:30 pm local time, including Artvin, Erzurum, Sivas, Tuncel and Ardahan.

Hürriyet reports that a sound similar to thunder was heard as a result of the explosion.


Social media videos show the meteor fireball illuminating the night sky.