The megafauna welcoming party

Whodunnit? The evidence points to environmental change

How much more change can Australia bear?

Authors: Scott Hocknull Senior Curator of Geosciences, Queensland Museum, and Honorary Research Fellow, University of Melbourne Anthony Dosseto Professor, University of Wollongong Gilbert Price Lecturer in Palaeontology, The University of Queensland Lee Arnold Associate Professor in Earth Sciences, University of Adelaide Patrick Moss Professor, The University of Queensland Renaud Joannes-Boyau Senior research fellow, Southern Cross University

When people first arrived in what is now Queensland, they would have found the land inhabited by massive animals including goannas six metres long and kangaroos twice as tall as a human.We have studied fossil bones of these animals for the past decade. Our findings, published today in Nature Communications , shed new light on the mystery of what drove these ancient megafauna to extinction.The first bones were found by the Barada Barna people during cultural heritage surveys on their traditional lands about 100 kilometres west of Mackay, at South Walker Creek Mine. Our study shares the first reliable glimpse of the giants that roamed the Australian tropics between 40,000 and 60,000 years ago.These megafauna were the largest land animals to live in Australia since the time of the dinosaurs. Understanding the ecological role they played and the environmental impact of their loss remains their most valuable untold story.Fossils are found eroding out of the ancient flood plains of South Walker Creek. Rochelle Lawrence, Queensland Museum.While megafauna lived at South Walker Creek, people had arrived on the continent and were spreading across it. Our study adds new evidence to the ongoing megafauna extinction debate, but importantly underscores how much is left to learn from the fossil record.We excavated fossils from four sites and made detailed studies of the sites themselves to find the age of the fossils and understand what the environment was like in the past.Our findings give us an idea ofImagine first sighting a six-metre goanna and its Komodo Dragon-sized relative, or bumping into a land-dwelling crocodile and its plate-mail armoured aquatic cousin.A yet-to-be named giant kangaroo is the largest ever found. With an estimated mass of 274 kg, it beats the previous contender, the goliath short-faced kangaroo, Procoptodon goliahWhy did these megafauna become extinct? It has been argued that the extinctions were due to over-hunting by humans, and occurred shortly after people arrived in Australia.However, this theory is not supported by our finding that a diverse collection of theseThis combination of factors may have proven fatal to the giant land and aquatic species.The megafauna extinction debate will no doubt continue for years to come. New discoveries will plug up the key gaps in the record. With the gaps in the north of the continent the greatest yet to fill.Major environmental change and extinctions are not an unusual part of our geological past, but this time it's personal; it involves us.Within the same catchment of these new megafauna sites, one study shows howIt's still unclear what impact these long-term environmental changes and the loss of the megafauna had on the species that survived.This long-term trend of extinctions has now been given a kick along by the major changes to the environment created by humans which continue today. In the early 21st century in Australia we have seen increases in floods, droughts and bushfires, and we expect these increases to continue.The fossil record provides us with a window into our past that can help us understand our present . As our study shows, dramatic environmental change takes a heavy toll on species survival especially for those at the top of the food chain. Will we heed the warnings from the past or suffer the consequences?