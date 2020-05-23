The majority of North America has suffered an historically chilly start to 2020, and the cold isn't letting up, continuing through May and busting hundreds of low temperature records as it goes.
The month of May has been a chilly one thus far at Reagan National Airport, located in Virginia on the border with D.C., with the station experiencing its third coldest start to May since records began back in 1966.
According to local news site wjla.com, the area has, through the 19th, seen 14 days below average, one day at average, and only four days above average.
"Our average high for the first 18 days of the month was just 68.8 degrees, with an average low of 50.4," reads the wjla.com article. "Together, that puts us at an average monthly temperature of 59.6 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees below normal."
NOAA's) confirming so.
Taking NOAA's biased, tampered-with, and UHI-ignoring data as read, it still reveals a picture of sharp cooling across the U.S. and Canada — to the 18th, a total of 233 new all-time MONTHLY low temperature records have been busted across the continent versus just the 18 record highs.
And it's been this way all year.
In fact, it's been this way for the past 5+ years.
Using the same data tool NOAA cites in its latest report (released Jan, 2020) as well as the same 5-year time-frame, it is revealed that temps in North America declined at a rate of 2.03C per decade between 2015-2019. This is a monster drop in temps; one 29 times Earth's official average rate of increase since 1880 according to the NOAA report: "The global annual temperature has increased at an avg. rate of 0.07C (0.13F) per decade since 1880."
A cyclical chill is returning -in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow — that will bring food production to its knees and, in-turn, will deliver civil unrest, famine, and the end of our modern civilization (as it has done for all previous civilizations for time-immemorial).
Even NASA agrees, in part at least, revealing that this upcoming solar cycle (25) will be "the weakest of the past 200 years," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
