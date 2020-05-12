© Al Eisen



Parts of Southern Ontario saw record-breaking cold over the weekend, and record breaking snow to start the work-week.Conditions are set to clear by Tuesday morning with calm winds, which has prompted Environment Canada to continue a Frost Advisory for many communities.A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Tuesday afternoon, with a slight chance of a passing shower.Sunny skies stick around Wednesday with temperatures in the low teens, although still below seasonal for this time of year.Rain returns Thursday lingering through Friday along with a mix of sun and clouds to end the work-week.Temperatures will rebound to seasonal by Friday and continue in the long range.