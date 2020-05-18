Disruptions to circadian rhythm have been linked to impaired glucose and lipid metabolism, cancer, the metabolic syndrome, and immune system dysfunction; restoration of circadian rhythm has been linked to the prevention of these same conditions (4). Studies in which mice have been fasted overnight (5) have triggered improvements in a variety of metabolic pathways (6). This April 2020 trial built upon this preliminary evidence by surveying the effect of fasting on a variety of proteins and other biomarkers in young, healthy adults.
Fourteen subjects (13 men and 1 woman) free of chronic disease were recruited to follow a 30-day fasting program. Each day, fasting began after a pre-dawn breakfast and continued until a post-dusk dinner. In practice, this led to a daily fast exceeding 14 hours each day. Subjects ate their usual diets during non-fasting hours and were instructed to not reduce their total calorie intake. Proteomics were assessed prior to, immediately after, and one week after the fasting period.
Fasting changed expression of a variety of proteins. Significantly, these changes included:
- Increased expression of LATS1, CFHR1, and COLEC10, all of which are downregulated in hepatic (liver) cancers (7);
- Reduced expression of RRBP1 and FM05, which are increased in colorectal cancers (8);
- Reduced expression of a variety of other proteins linked to increased cancer risk, including B4GALT1, ASAP1, TNSK2, HUWE1, ARHGEG28, PALB2, SMOC1, IRAk, and MUC20 (9);
- Increased expression of CEP164, which regulates DNA repair in response to UV damage (10);
- Changes to HOMER1, APP GP, and ARPP21 GP, indicating reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease and neurodegenerative disease (11);
- Changes to TMP3, TMP4, PLINK G4, CFL1, and PKM, indicating decreased risk of insulin resistance and the metabolic syndrome (12).
Overall, the researchers concluded intermittent fasting leads to changes in the proteome that are protective against cancer, inflammatory and immune disease, obesity, diabetes, the metabolic syndrome, and various pathological forms of cognitive dysfunction — even when applied to young, healthy humans. Proteomic studies such as this one are at best hypothesis-generating, but this study suggests fasting leads to significant shifts in protein expression that may reduce risk of disease, even in already healthy subjects who are not asked to change the composition of their overall diet. This suggests the use of fasting as a tool to improve metabolic health and lower disease risk, either independent of or alongside changes in overall diet, deserves further investigation.
Read the article.
Not going to convert. And stuffing you belly after sunset is not the best premise for good sleep.
What about instead not eating crap day in, day out ?