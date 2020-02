© Gracia Lam

I was skeptical, but it turns out there is something to be said for a daily fast, preferably one lasting at least 16 hours.I've long thought the human body was not meant to run on empty, that fasting was done primarily for religious reasons or political protest. Otherwise we needed a reliably renewed source of fuel to function optimally, mentally and emotionally as well as physically.Personal experience reinforced that concept; I'm not pleasant to be around when I'm hungry. There's even an official name for that state of mind , confirmed by research: Hangry!But prompted by recent enthusiasm for fasting among people concerned about their health, weight or longevity, I looked into the evidence for possible benefits — and risks — of what researchers call intermittent fasting. Popular regimens range from ingesting few if any calories all day every other day or several times a week to fasting for 16 hours or more every day.I was skeptical, but it turns out there is something to be said for practicing a rather prolonged diurnal fast, preferably one lasting at least 16 hours. Mark P. Mattson, neuroscientist at the National Institute on Aging and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, explained that the liver stores glucose, which the body uses preferentially for energy before it turns to burning body fat.Dr. Mattson and his colleague Rafael de Cabo at the aging institute recently reviewed the effects of intermittent fasting on health, aging and disease in The New England Journal of Medicine.Their article was prompted by frequent questions patients are asking their doctors about the health effects of fasting. Given their limited knowledge of nutrition, doctors are often unable to advise their patients, Dr. Mattson said.Although there have been a number of recent studies assessing the effects of intermittent fasting on people, none are long term, and the vast majority of disease-related findings stem from research on laboratory animals. For example, in an animal model of stroke, those fed only intermittently suffered less brain damage because they were better able to resist the stress of oxygen and energy deprivation.If you think evolutionarily, Dr. Mattson said, predators in the wild fight for prey in the fasting state and are better at recovering from inevitable injuries. The human counterpart — people who evolved in feast-or-famine environments — would not have survived unless somehow protected by fasting.A reasonable question might be "How safe is intermittent fasting?" When fats are used for energy, they produce substances called ketone bodies that "regulate the expression and activity of many proteins and molecules that are known to influence health and aging," the researchers reported. Ketosis, a build-up of acidic ketones in the blood, is a state that the Atkins diet, the ketogenic diet and other carbohydrate-restricted diets aim to achieve.Another important question: "How practical is intermittent fasting?" Not very, especially in its early weeks or for people with limited control over their mealtimes."Many people will experience hunger, irritability and a reduced ability to concentrate during periods of food restrictions," the researchers wrote.Socially, eating restrictions like intermittent fasting can be very limiting. How do you respond to a 7 p.m. dinner invitation if that's the start of your fasting window?For people with a known or hidden tendency to develop an eating disorder, fasting can be the perfect trigger, which I discovered in my early 20s. In trying to control my weight, I consumed little or nothing all day, but once I ate in the evening, I couldn't stop and ended up with a binge eating disorder.How well this diet might work for you may depend largely on your usual pre-diet snacking and drinking habits and the kinds and amounts of foods you consume during the non-fasting hours. Knowing you cannot eat at all for a prescribed period may prompt some people to cram in whatever they want during the eating window, regardless of its nutritional value.Dr. Mattson cautioned that intermittent dieters should "eat healthy foods, including whole grains, healthy fats and protein, limit saturated fats and avoid sugar and refined carbohydrates. And on fasting days, be sure to stay well-hydrated." He also suggested a gradual decrease over a period of four months in the hours and days of restricted eating and in the amount of calories consumed on fasting days.Jane Brody is the Personal Health columnist, a position she has held since 1976. She has written more than a dozen books including the best sellers "Jane Brody's Nutrition Book" and "Jane Brody's Good Food Book."