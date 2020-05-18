The current rationale for the lockdown is incoherent. The old rationale was: 'you must spread the infections over a longer period so as to allow the NHS to catch up'. So that was why there was the slogan 'Save the NHS'. Well, they've dropped that part of the slogan - and for good reasons. Currently, the NHS has more than doubled its intensive care capacity. It's an impressive achievement by the government. But they need to follow the logic of it. The crucial fact is that [the government's] paper accepts that Covid-19 is going to be with us long term. That is the likely outcome. And it's consistent with the science. Once the a virus has taken hold in a population, it doesn't just go away until enough people have been exposed to the disease to acquire immunity or a vaccine turns up. So when the lockdown ends, whenever that is, the virus will still be there waiting for us.We are going to have to live with Covid-19 because it's going to be around for a long time unless somebody successfully invents and trials a vaccine.My choice would be that I would live a perfectly normal life. If the pubs were open now, I would go to a crowded pub with no hesitation. If the theatres were open, I would go to the theatre with no hesitation because this is - for the overwhelming majority of people with no serious underlying conditions - a very mild epidemic. In the in the Cabinet Office papers published with the National Risk Assessment they listed all the pandemics since 1918. The mortality rate of this one is right down the bottom, lower than any of the others. And I would happily take that risk.This is an edited transcript of an interview that Lord Sumption gave to the BBC earlier today.