On May 10th 2020, hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters gathered in front of the Parliament House in Melbourne. This comes as the Australian government has generally adhered to the recommendations made by the Bill Gates influenced WHO. Their grievances include an opposition to mandatory vaccination, the closing of the economy, unconstitutional lock-down and social distancing regulations, and significantly - 'ARREST BILL GATES'.In this clip, the protesters break into a chant, "Arrest Bill Gates", and increasingly popular demand, worldwide.