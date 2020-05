© By Mark Reinstein/shutterstock



The Obama national security team's outrageous abuse of power mirrors the underbelly of our prosecutorial system at large.The Department of Justice's case against retired Army Lieutenant General and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has exposed an ugly reality involving the abuse of power at the highest levels of the Executive Office all the way down the justice system this country ostensibly holds so dear.Mike Flynn isn't everyone's cup of tea. The controversial intelligence officer is perhaps best known for his short 24-day tenure as President Trump's National Security Advisor, relieved of his duties for allegedly lying about a conversation he had with then-Russian Ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak. The FBI claimed Flynn had lied about this conversation to its agents during a January 24, 2017 interview , a charge Flynn subsequently pled guilty to In 2018, the Department of Justice initiated approximately 80,000 federal prosecutions . Two percent of these cases went to trial, with an 83 percent conviction rate. Of the remaining 98 percent of the cases, some 90 percent ended with the defendant pleading guilty; the remaining 8 percent were dismissed.Federal prosecutors are equipped with a considerable range of legal weapons that can be used to compel confessions and discourage a jury trial, including charge-stacking (charging multiple criminal counts derived from a single act), mandatory-minimum sentences which eliminate discretion on the part of a sentencing judge, pretrial confinement, inordinately high bail, threats against friends and family, and the reality that any sentence handed down after trial will be substantially greater than one that could be reached via a plea bargain.The upside of such a process is a streamlined criminal justice system which places a premium on convictions and incarceration without the cost of a trial.The reason for such a high rate of occurrence rests in the coercive reality attached to the tools used by the prosecutor to leverage a plea in the first place. For someone who is guilty of a crime, a plea deal that reduces a potential 20-year sentence to five is very attractive.The plea bargain process also facilitates prosecutorial misconduct. By pleading guilty, a defendant cedes control of the processes of justice to the prosecution; issues related to discovery — the requirement on the part of the prosecution to turn over all evidence relating to the charged conduct, even if exculpatory in nature — are often brushed aside, since guilt is admitted and no challenge to the charges will be mounted.The prosecution of General Flynn is a text-book example of clear prosecutorial abuse designed to obtain a guilty plea. The FBI initiated a counterintelligence-scope investigation against General Flynn not because he was accused of committing a crime, but rather because he had incurred the wrath of the Obama administration.When the FBI opened its Crossfire Hurricane investigation on July 31, 2016, its scope was limited to allegations that a Trump campaign advisor, George Papadopoulos, was in contact with persons working on behalf of the Russian government who were involved in the alleged theft of documents from the Democratic National Committee server. Flynn had no connection whatsoever to this issue.In January 2017 the FBI was preparing to shut down Crossfire Razor when FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok argued that it remain open so that he could conduct an interview with Flynn about his telephone call with Ambassador Kislyak in December 2016. This is where the Flynn case loses touch with its foundation of legality. The Flynn-Kislyak phone call was monitored by the U.S. intelligence community. Normally the identity of any U.S. citizen so monitored is "masked," or hidden, from any consumer of the intelligence. On certain occasions, select senior officials may request that an identity be "unmasked" to allow for a greater understanding of the context of the conversation. Flynn's identity was "unmasked" using this procedure, most likely on the orders of then-FBI Director James Comey. According to Comey , he then briefed Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, who in turn briefed President Obama.There was bad blood between Flynn, Clapper and Obama. On November 10, 2016, when Obama met with President-elect Trump in the White House, he warned Trump not to hire Flynn as his National Security Advisor, ostensibly because of his behavior while serving as the Director of DIA; Trump ignored this advice, naming Flynn as the incoming NSA on November 18. Clapper was the man who fired Flynn at the DIA in 2014.On January 12, David Ignatius published an article in The Washington Post which detailed Flynn's December conversation with Kislyak; Sydney Powell, Flynn's laywer, has filed documents with the Federal Court asserting that Ignatius had received this highly classified information in violation of the law, and furthermore that is was Clapper who cleared Ignatius to "take the kill shot on Flynn" by publishing the details of the Flynn-Kislyak conversation.It doesn't matter where one stands on the issue of Mike Flynn, the man. I for one am personally disturbed by his overly partisan approach toward national security, and the liberty he takes with facts when making an argument. I don't believe he was the right person to serve as Trump's National Security Advisor. Apparently neither did President Obama and his national security team. But we don't have a vote in this matter; the National Security Advisor is President Trump's responsibility to select. Elections have consequences.The Obama national security team abused its power by unmasking Flynn's identity, then leaked Flynn's identity to the press, using this press reporting to justify the continuance of a baseless counterintelligence investigation in order to set a perjury trap intended to place Flynn in legal jeopardy.Scott Ritter is a former Marine Corps intelligence officer who served in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control treaties, in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm, and in Iraq overseeing the disarmament of WMD. He is the author of several books, including his forthcoming, Scorpion King: America's Embrace of Nuclear Weapons From FDR to Trump (2020).