© AP Photo/Matias Delacroix



José Socorro Fernández Martín Álvarez García Jose Alvarado Wilmer Salinas Anderson Rios Gustavo Hernández Cosme Alcala Raúl Manzanilla Antonio Sequea Rodolfo Rodríguez Jefferson Diaz Jonder Adolfo Baduel Victor Pepper Salazar Fernando Noya Ederson Rumi Luis Paiva Estewin Rojas Rosmel Mendez Captain Dimas Murillo Captain Franklin Leal Captain (RA) Ronnyadelso Olivares First Lieutenant (RA) Richard Alemán Castellanos S / 1 (RA) Víctor Perozo S / 1 Junior Ojeda Angelomoises Rosales Gerardo Coticcha Roberto Rondón Gilberto Barillas Carlos Conde

according to military sources. The prisoners are said to beintended to head the government of President Nicolás Maduro and install Juan Guaidó in Miraflores, according to military sources.In this case, the detainees are deserting sergeants José Manuel Mendoza González and Jesús Alberto Colmenares Garrido, as well as civilian César Junior Altamar Sarmiento.In Colonia Tovar they arrested the first lieutenant Jairo Betemy, the Army's second sergeant, Franco Jonathan and the first sergeant of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), Evan Rincón.the day they tried to enter Venezuelan territory by sea to depose President Nicolás Maduro. They came from Colombia.among them, a nephew of the Major General, Clíver Alcalá Cordones, one of the brains of Operation Gideon. On this occasion, the detainees are: José Barreno Cordones, José Moreno Peñaloza, José Blanco, Miguel Plaza Méndez, Samira Romero Armando, Ricardo Fonseca Mosquera, Rafael Rosendo Rivero and Óscar Aguillón Garcés.The 30 detainees were presented last Friday before two national courts in matters of Terrorism and Related Crime. These are the accused and deprived of liberty:These people were assigned the places of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) and the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) as a place of detention.