Warsaw said there was evidence suggesting the suspects were supporters of the Islamic State

Polish authorities on Monday said they arrested four suspects accused of attempting to recruit Muslims converts in order to carry out acts of terrorism in the country.

Warsaw said there was also evidence suggesting the suspects, purportedly ethnic Tajiks, were affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist organization.

"The converts to Islam were recruited to carry out terrorist activities," Polish security forces said in a press release, adding "the materials collected prove that the people arrested sympathize with and support the activities of the terrorist organization known as the Islamic State."

The suspects were placed in a detention center controlled by border police and then deported.

In April, Poland arrested a Lebanese citizen, suspected of preparing attacks in Western Europe and having links with the Islamic State group.

It is estimated that some 20,000 Muslims live in Poland, a country of 38 million people.