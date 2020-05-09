Three children, including a five-year-old boy, have died of, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, as the state authorities began an inquiry into the cases., the governor's office has said. The illness is believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus that has been gripping the state for more than two months and has since infected almost 333,000 and claimed more than 26,000 lives.New York is not the first to report an inflammatory syndrome in children amid the Covid-19 epidemic.It is still unclear if the illness registered in children on both sides of the Atlantic is indeed Kawasaki disease.. The news about children dying would thus appear to be a disturbing development that warrants investigation.Cuomo has ordered the New York Health Department to study the illness and develop a case definition for it."This would be really painful news and would open up an entirely different chapter in our fight against this virus, and the State Department of Health is currently investigating these cases to learn more," he said, while also calling on people to reach out for help "immediately" if they notice any troubling symptoms in their children.