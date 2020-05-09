© unknown

Virus crisis fundamentals...

Guilty and Infected Until Proven Innocent: Turning Hundreds of Years of this Principle of Law on its Head

Operation Coronavirus is primarily a psychological operation,

Government is Only There to Protect the RIGHTS of its Citizens, not Citizens Themselves

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed ..."

"All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, and are established to protect and maintain individual rights."

Virus Crisis Final Thoughts

No virus or emergency cancels your inherent rights, sovereignty and freedom.

