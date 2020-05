© unknown

Virus crisis fundamentals...

Guilty and Infected Until Proven Innocent: Turning Hundreds of Years of this Principle of Law on its Head

Operation Coronavirus is primarily a psychological operation,

Government is Only There to Protect the RIGHTS of its Citizens, not Citizens Themselves

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed ..."

"All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, and are established to protect and maintain individual rights."

Virus Crisis Final Thoughts

No virus or emergency cancels your inherent rights, sovereignty and freedom.

...have been forgotten as people worldwide have allowed themselves to be led into the depths of fear by the MSM (Mainstream Media) and governments. For some people, I'm talking real fear here: not twilight zone or midnight zone stuff, but trench zone, deep deep down where the dark creatures live who have never ever seen the light of day. These are the people who are scared of you if you don't wear a mask, who think you might be about to infect them. Just take a look at society right now. Humans are social creatures.that has been pumped out non-stop to get people to refrain from the basics of human life: touching, hugging, rubbing, congregating and gathering. Amidst this whole virus crisis,Napoleonic law has been accused of holding people as "guilty until proven innocent" in contrast to common law which holds people as "innocent until proven guilty."- and I'm not talking about the alleged virus itself (which still has never been isolated, purified and 100% proven to exist ) -During this fake emergency,I covered this concept before in an earlier article on the New War on Bioterror . It hardly needs stating that such a switch to presumed guilt as the basis of law is highly diabolical, anti-freedom and plays straight into the hands of tyrants who can use it expand control, stifle dissent and arrest political opponents.Have you noticed thein the whole conversation about the virus? Notice how the MSM has avoided mentioningThe government has seized control by claiming it has the duty to protect people, instead of people standing up and asserting their own duty and capacity to protect themselves. The result of this abdication of personal responsibility for one's health has been disastrous.Imagine a society where anyone, anywhere, anytime, could be a "suspect" that is- a virus that authorities claim they can accurately test for and discover (which is false, since even the PCR tests used for COVID can't diagnose, assess viral load or prove causation). What a recipe for tyranny! Using this basis of law,declare you "guilty" as a symptomatic or an asymptomatic carrier andfor the "pubic safety" and the "greater good."Yet, given this dangerous precedent and new authoritarian basis of law, how many people noticed? How many people cared? How many people objected? a 2nd wave, a resurgence or even a whole new disease in a few years when people have forgotten about COVID).so this is all about making an impression in people's minds which the NWO (New World Order) Controllers can later exploit.Notice howin the US or the West (right to a proper legal hearing, right to due process, right to a lawyer, right to trial by jury, etc.)where you are presumed and found guilty without any way to defend yourself.if we allow this kind of law to exist, there is no defense. You were going to commit the crime, so you are guilty. Case closed. You have tested positive for the virus, so you are guilty. Case closed.Pre-crime is planned on being administered by robots (AI), just as this kind of "presumed guilty" law would be. If a machine detects the virus in your body, you're guilty, and no argument will be allowed. synthetic agenda . And you thought those dehumanizing mandatory masks were there to stop the virus, huh? It's not just to make you inhale more carbon dioxide and less oxygen (thus making you less vital), it's also to dehumanize you.This is also a shifting of the burden of proof. The usual Western legal traditions requires that(contact tracing) digital certificates ), the burden of proof is on them to justify such as invasion.you are putting others in danger if you don't submit to surveillance and vaccination! The perversion of logic is egregious, but it's happening. This is the propaganda: don't you care?you selfish egocentrist!Will humanity allow so-called authorities to label citizens asWill humanity allow tyranny to be justified byWill humanity see how the natural right to self-defense and self-protection, along with the responsibility to care for one's self, has been inverted and perverted to make it into a (legal) obligation that you must not infect others?This next point is easily overlooked and forgotten, but is supremely important. Let's take a quote from the opening of the Declaration of Independence:Notice how it explicitly states thatThey are not created to protect the health and safety of people. People are capable of looking after themselves, or if they can't, then they can band together in families, groups, organizations and communities to do so. I will say it again, so it sinks in: it is not the government's rightful job to protect people, but only to protect people's rights.The state constitution of Arizona states:The exact same wording can be found in the constitution for the state of Washington If we give the government the task of protecting people, we open the door to tyranny, since any bureaucrat or official can then use the excuse of "public health and safety" to justify all sorts of egregious power grabs. This is how governments expands and becomes out-of-control.Now is the time to stand strong in this knowledge, and to live and speak from this place of power. You are innocent until proven guilty regardless of whatever scheme authorities invent to invert this basic legal truth. Government only exists to protect your rights; if a government is doing something not directly related to protecting your rights, it has already overstepped its limits and exceeded its authority.This is how the NWO will be brought in if we are not careful; by reshaping our perception until we have forgotten, while new children being born into this don't know any better.We must be aware of this psychological propaganda and push back with all our might. Our freedom depends on our vigilance.