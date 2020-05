© AFP



On Wednesday, the High Court of Justice hasIsraeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz have issued a statement on theirThe High Court, consisting of 11 judges, on Wednesday unanimously ruled that there is "no reason to interfere with the Cabinet's imposition of Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud-Blue coalition agreement", according to state-run Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation . A petition that sought to invalidate the coalition agreement was also rejected."The judge did well to not intervene. The people are sovereign in Israel, and it has spoken", Culture Minister Miri Regev from Netanyahu's Likud party said, cited by T he Times of Israel The reconciliation of Netanyahu and Gantz followed three fruitless elections, after which they both announced an 'emergency' government last month, vowing to put aside their rivalry to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. In late April, the two former rivals signed a 14-page pact that envisages the division of power between them so that the creation of a government could be possible.Earlier in the year, the Israeli PM was indicted on charges of accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust, which he repeatedly denied, labeling them a politically motivated "witch hunt".