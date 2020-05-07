© AP



'Daesh terrorists used new equipment'

Iraq's Badr organization, which is part of the country's Popular Mobilization Forces or Hashd al-Sha'abi, says the US and Saudi Arabia are seeking to reactivate Daesh, adding that recent attacks by the Takfiri terrorist group serve that aim.Speaking to Arabic-language al-Maalomah news agency, Mohammed Mahdi al-Bayati, a senior leader in the Badr Organization, revealed fresh attempts by Washington and Riyadh to facilitate the return of fugitive Daesh militants to Iraq.He further raised concerns about possible terrorist attacks in the provinces of Salahuddin, Kirkuk and Anbar.Early on Saturday, Daesh terrorists mounted a coordinated assault in the Salahuddin town of Mekeeshfa and the city of Balad, killing at least 10 Hashd al-Sha'abi fighters.Hashd al-Sha'abi said its forces had killed and wounded a number of Daesh elements and managed to push them back in the area.Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi paid tribute to families of the victims."It is with great sadness, we received news of the martyrdom of a group heroes from among the Hashd al-Sha'abi who died defending their homeland in the face of ISIL (Daesh) attacks in the Mekeeshfah and Balad areas north of Baghdad."In November 2016, the Iraqi parliament voted to integrate Hashd al-Sha'abi into the military in amid US efforts to sideline the group.Mohanad Najim Aleqabi, director general of the Hash al-Sha'abi media war, told Al Maydeen TV channel Saturday that the Daesh attack in Salahuddin was carried out from four fronts.The fresh Daesh attack comes at a time when American forces are required to leave Iraq based on a parliamentary resolution approved in January following the US assassination of senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.