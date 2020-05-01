rose mcgowan
Rose McGowan has branded the Democrats and the media a "cult" in the wake of Joe Biden's assumed nomination as the party's presidential candidate.

The actor, who was a leading figure in the #MeToo movement, shared a picture of herself crying to Twitter on Wednesday night, captioned: "I'm really sad, and I'm really tired. I normally share thoughts, but tonight it's emotion."

In the accompanying text post, McGowan wrote: "I used to be a proud Democrat. I used to be a proud American. I would have died for this damned country and its ideals," she wrote.

"I thought democracy meant I had a right to choose those who lined up with my value system. But what if there's no one? Now I know too much. And I feel really quite a sense of loss tonight."

She continued: "I am not a cynical person, but America goddamn. Republicans have always been painted as the bad guys, and I've always seen them more as a cult, but now I realise so are the democrats and the media. Macro and Micro."

"This is deeper than a cover-up. And I'm sad because there's death around all corners & shadows in the daytime. It hurts."

It comes after McGowan branded her Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano a "fraud" for endorsing Joe Biden in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the Democratic candidate by former staffer Tara Reade.

"You are a fraud," McGowan tweeted. "This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME."

Speaking to Bevy Smith on SiriusXM, the actor explained: "I don't like sacred cows. I don't like people that are held up to be better than other people and I don't like people that don't really do the right thing and behind the scenes are aiding and abetting alleged criminals. I just don't and I won't stand for it."