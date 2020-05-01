Rose McGowan has branded the Democrats and the media a "cult" in the wake of Joe Biden's assumed nomination as the party's presidential candidate.The actor, who was a leading figure in the #MeToo movement, shared a picture of herself crying to Twitter on Wednesday night, captioned: "I'm really sad, and I'm really tired. I normally share thoughts, but tonight it's emotion."In the accompanying text post, McGowan wrote: "I used to be a proud Democrat. I used to be a proud American. I would have died for this damned country and its ideals," she wrote."This is deeper than a cover-up. And I'm sad because there's death around all corners & shadows in the daytime. It hurts.""You are a fraud," McGowan tweeted. "This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME."Speaking to Bevy Smith on SiriusXM, the actor explained: "I don't like sacred cows. I don't like people that are held up to be better than other people and I don't like people that don't really do the right thing and behind the scenes are aiding and abetting alleged criminals. I just don't and I won't stand for it."