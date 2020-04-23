Sara Brady, 40, was arrested after attending a planned protest at Meridian's Julius M. Memorial Kleiner Park, where parents were encouraged to bring their children to call for the reopening of the playground, which was cordoned off from the rest of the park due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a 45-minute video posted on the Idaho Freedom Foundation's Facebook page, which has since been deleted, Ms. Brady and others were seen arguing with Meridian police officers about the constitutionality of shutting down the playgrounds, The Idaho Press reported.
Ms. Brady was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor trespassing, according to reports. She was booked into the Ada County Jail and later released.
"I feel like I was singled out because I was the only person that was arrested," Ms. Brady told KBOI-TV. "I wasn't the only person standing on the park. I definitely wasn't playing on the playground equipment. I wasn't swinging, never touched them. But yeah, I do feel like I was singled out and maybe it was because I asked too many questions."
After her arrest, Ms. Brady joined a protest of roughly 100 people that descended on Meridian City Hall that night.
Meridian police said they made several attempts to get Ms. Brady to go to a different area of the park but that she refused.
"These are very trying times and the Meridian Police Department supports the public's right to assemble for peaceful protest, however the right does not include damaging public property or ignoring closures of City property and facilities," MPD said, CBS News reported.
