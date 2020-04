© Reuters / Brian Snyder

Harvard University has refused a call from President Donald Trump to return millions in coronavirus bailout money, insisting it needs it for financial aid. Trump has threatened to "look at" Harvard's fat $41-billion endowment.The deep-pocketed Ivy League school stated on Tuesday that it would not return $8.6 million in 'emergency' funding allotted as part of last month's $2.2 trillion CARES Act, despite pleas from several politicians, including Trump and some members of Congress. The generous bailout package showered cash on educational institutions of all stripes without regard for their existing financial reserves, only stipulating that at least half the money go to financial aid for students.Perhaps attempting to defuse popular rage, however, the elite institution had already pledged to direct "100 percent of the [bailout] funds to financial assistance to students" in a statement emailed to reporters on Monday. Funding would be distributed "based on student financial need," university spokesperson Jason Newton promised, and would come in addition to unspecified but "significant" support the university had already provided some students with travel, living expenses, and "supporting students' transition to online education."While the coronavirus bailout passed both houses of Congress unanimously, several members of Congress were upset to see Harvard receiving so much money while Americans struggled to secure funding to keep their businesses afloat. "Taxpayer relief funds should go to those in real need," Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) tweeted on Sunday. The Harvard alum pointed out that the school's massive endowment equates to "$13mm per student, or $171mm per faculty member."The aid packages were calculated based on each school's total number of students and the percentage receiving federal financial aid, but notably did not take into account how well-upholstered their coffers already were. Tuition for Harvard undergraduates currently runs an eye-popping $47,730 per term - plus a hefty slate of fees. Students living on campus end up paying upwards of $70,000 for the privilege. It's not clear if students forced to "transition" to online study received a partial refund.However, Harvard administrators want students to know the school is suffering, too. The university's chief financial officer told campus outlet the Harvard Crimson last week that the value of its endowment, estimated at $40.9 billion in June, has declined to 'only' the "mid-30-billion range" due to the stock market crash.