Understanding Mainstream Media Disinformation

Thousands of Russian-linked social media accounts have launched a coordinated effort to spread misinformation and alarm about coronavirus, disrupting global efforts to fight the epidemic, US officials have said."

Disinformation experts say, there remains little evidence of concerted efforts to spread falsehoods about the virus, suggesting that the misleading information in circulation is spread primarily through grassroots chatter."

Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers."

"Conspiracy theories linking 5G signals to the coronavirus pandemic continue to spread despite there being no evidence the mobile phone signals pose a health risk."

...mounting scientific evidence suggests that prolonged exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic radiation has serious biological and health effects."

"Science Led" Means Cherry Picking Science

COVID-19, a virus with comparable lethality to H1N1 influenza in 1918"- Dr Knut M. Wittkowski

"With all respiratory diseases, the only thing that stops the disease is herd immunity. About 80% of the people need to have had contact with the virus. it's very important to keep the schools open and kids mingling to spread the virus to get herd immunity as fast as possible, and then the elderly people, who should be separated, and the nursing homes should be closed during that time, can come back and meet their children and grandchildren after about 4 weeks when the virus has been exterminated.... If we had herd immunity now, there couldn't be a second wave in autumn."

Are You Sure About The Coronavirus Lockdown?

there is also plenty of evidence that the State frequently deceives the public

The major challenge of suppression is that this type of intensive intervention package - or something equivalently effective at reducing transmission - will need to be maintained until a vaccine becomes available (potentially 18 months or more) ."

Lockdowns and shutdowns really should just be part of an overall comprehensive strategy.....Most of the transmission that's actually happening in many countries now is happening in the household at family level....Now we need to go and look in families to find those people who may be sick and remove them and isolate them in a safe and dignified manner."

we now live in a de facto dictatorship

