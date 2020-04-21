© Twitter / Policía Nacional

Jason O'Toole in Madrid. He has worked as a senior feature writer for the Irish Daily Mail, a columnist with the Irish Sunday Mirror and senior editor of Hot Press magazine. He is also the author of several best-selling books

Madrid has felt eerily like a ghost town ever since the radical lockdown began almost six weeks ago, but an investigation is now looking into whether the heavy-handed approach by the Spanish police is even constitutionally sound.The city briefly comes to life every night at 7:58pm, when Madrilenos take to their balconies to applaud healthcare workers on the frontline. It's done with such great gusto - there are even vuvuzelas blasting away and people singing - that it can feel like a cup final night in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.The heavy punishments being dished out range from €601 to an astonishing €30,000, and/or even prison sentences of anywhere between three months and a year. You'll get a €2,000 fine if the cops feel you've been disrespectful.Apart from some unessential workers like builders and cleaners being allowed to return to work last week, there's still just under 70% of the population who are only permitted to go outside for essentials like food shopping or the pharmacy.I myself have only left my apartment on one single occasion since the radical lockdown began on March 14. As someone who likes to run five times a week, I feel like a hamster trapped in a cage without his wheel.The Spanish government is only now talking about allowing children to roam the streets again from April 27, while the President of the Community of Madrid also wants to allow people with heart conditions to go for walks.The Ministry of Justice is now questioning whether the fines are legally sound and says it's possible many cases could be thrown out of court on a technicality. They say, for example, those apprehended might get off scot-free if the police didn't first give them a formal warning - like a yellow card in football.A source within the police told me the young man had been arrested because he'd been observed going out "too frequently" to the corner shop - sorry, but how can that be a valid reason?It certainly creates an uneasy feeling to have your freedom effectively taken away like this. The original 15-day lockdown here has been extended to May 9, but I fear we won't taste freedom again until at least June.I can imagine many Spaniards will be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder when this ordeal is all over. For the first few weeks I found it so mentally strenuous that it was hard to read, and my mind wandered when watching TV. I still wake up every morning feeling like I'm in a nightmarish version of 'Groundhog Day'.With talks of a second wave of the coronavirus, I fear the lockdown might end up being no more effective than the little Dutch boy using his finger to plug up the dyke.It's times like this you appreciate that normality is truly a luxury in life. I only hope for all our sakes that a vaccine is discovered soon.