Sprites over Seville, Spain
© YouTube/Jm Madiedo (screen capture)
This video shows two sprites recorded by several cameras from Seville (Spain) during a storm that took place on 2020 April 14. Sprites are electrical discharges that occur high above thunderstorm clouds, typically at heights ranging between 50-90 km. The images were recorded by means of high-sensitivity cameras operating in the framework of the SMART project (Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia, IAA-CSIC).