White House officials told Daily Caller that Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield are all in a consensus that the plan, which heavily takes into account regional public health concerns, is the proper path to move forward for the country.
The guidance is primarily focused on revitalizing the economy and addresses multiple different industries that have struggled under social distancing, including restaurants and bars. Large public gatherings will eventually be approved in a phased and layered way.
The officials explained that the guidance is extremely granular and will be issued all the way down to the county level. The White House acknowledged that some governors have already extended their current shelter in place orders but added that others could be ready to open their states ahead of Trump's previous target date of May 1.
One official in particular thanked the American public for strictly adhering to Trump's social distancing guidelines, noting that those efforts not only dramatically limited the number of national coronavirus deaths, but also are allowing for the phased-in reopening of the country.
Documents distributed by the White House during the president's conference call with state governors show the plan will be split into 3 separate phases, with specific guidelines for "individuals," "employers," and "specific types of employers" in each phase.
All three phases stress Americans still practice good hygiene, wear face masks in public, protect vulnerable populations. Employers are also tasked with strictly monitoring the wellbeing of their workforce through various medical practices and the distribution of personal protective equipment as applicable.
Trump will expand on the new plans at a Thursday evening press conference at the White House. He has publicly stated his desire to reopen the country and the economy over the past week. He told reporters gathered in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday:
"All of American society is engaged and mobilized in the war against the invisible enemy. It is clear that our strategy is working, and very strongly working. The data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases. Hopefully that will continue, and we will continue to make great progress."
Comment: See also: