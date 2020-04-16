The subpoena was authorized by a DC federal court. According to documents and testimony Platte River Networks' IT specialist Paul Combetta reportedly "used the Google account to transfer Clinton's emails from a laptop to a Platte River server, then used Bleach Bit to remove any traces of the emails from the laptop."
"Judicial Watch's subpoena seeks all Clinton emails from her time at State, January 21, 2009, to February 1, 2013. Google is requested to produce the emails by May 13," stated a statement released by Judicial Watch Wednesday.
Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president, said "a federal court, tired of the State and Justice Departments' gamesmanship authorized Judicial Watch's subpoena to Google to follow a lead on the Clinton emails. DOJ and State are AWOL and covering up for Hillary Clinton, so it is again up to Judicial Watch to do the basic investigative heavy lifting to get at the truth."
Judicial Watch's subpoena comes on the heels of a lawsuit that seeks records concerning "talking points or updates on the Benghazi attack," the watchdog group stated.
In an August 2019 federal court hearing, U.S District Court Judge Royce Lamberth "raised concernsabout Clinton's Gmail cache and ordered Judicial Watch to 'shake this tree' on the issue," Judicial Watch stated.
Judge Lamberth noted that Senator Grassley released:
"a report in which he had some very troubling information about a guy named Combetta who had been one of the contract employees on the Clinton emails, and he and the Senator who Chairs the Homeland Security Committee released in the Senate this report Friday, and the gist of it was that Combetta had said, I guess, that he had created a dummy email account with all of the Hillary Clinton emails in it in a different name, and the FBI had investigated that to see whether or not the Chinese had ever hacked into it. They have determined that the Chinese hadn't, but that the FBI never told the State Department about that account and that the emails that were not given over to State could have been obtained from that account, but the FBI never told State about it. So it leaves out in the open whether there are these other emails that State could have obtained but nobody ever bothered to tell State about them. I don't know the status of that and I'm sure you don't either, but that did occur to me that would be a problem for me as to whether an adequate examination of that circumstance occurred and, assuming that Combetta deleted them, as he said he did before he took the Fifth, I guess, whether or not the server that they were on or the — or whoever maintained the server, whether they can be reconstructed from — by that ..."AS PUBLISHED BY JUDICIAL WATCH
On March 2, 2020, Judge Lamberth granted Judicial Watch's request to subpoena Google for relevant documents and records associated with Clinton's emails during her tenure at the State Department.
Judicial Watch seeks to subpoena Google for relevant documents and records associated with Secretary Clinton's emails during her tenure at State.... The subpoena seeks to discover new emails, so it certainly relates to whether State conducted an adequate search.
The Court is not confident that State currently possesses every Clinton email recovered by the FBI; even years after the FBI investigation, the slow trickle of new emails has yet to be explained. For this reason, the Court believes the subpoena would be worthwhile and may even uncover additional previously undisclosed emails. Accordingly, the Court GRANTS this request.