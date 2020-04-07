I have to set the context. As I've been emphasizing, what is being called COVID-19 is not one disease with one cause. It's not one thing.
Instead, people with VARIOUS traditional diseases are being corralled, clustered, and counted by public health officials under ONE fake umbrella term, "COVID-19."
I've also emphasized that in these fake-cluster situations, some people may be suffering from new conditions. For example, the effects of a vaccination campaign — which, by the way, was apparently carried out in a region of northern Italy prior to "the emergence of COVID."
In this article, I have comments on 5G wireless technology — not as an all-inclusive explanation for "COVID" — but as a possible explanation for what several doctors are observing in some patients in New York and Italy.
What are they observing? Extreme shortness of breath, life threatening, but without the usual indicators of respiratory failure or failure of the lungs to operate. The lungs can operate. The patients are apparently suffering from straight oxygen deprivation. Lack of oxygen. As if they were suddenly thrust into high altitude.
Several doctors are saying these patients must be given oxygen through breathing ventilators — but not at high pressure, because that could damage the lungs and even cause death. Instead, the increase in oxygen must be gently accomplished.
For example, an ER doctor in Brooklyn has made a video in which he describes what he calls a new dire situation. His name is Cameron Kyle-Sidell. Watch the video and listen to what he says. He warns that incorrect use of breathing ventilators could be harming and killing patients.
In Italy, several doctors are asserting a very similar, or identical, situation: "Covid-19 Does Not Lead to a 'Typical' Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome," by Luciano Gattinoni1, Silvia Coppola, Massimo Cressoni3, Mattia Busana, Davide Chiumello:
However, the patients with Covid-19 pneumonia...present an atypical form of the syndrome. Indeed, the primary characteristics we are observing (confirmed by colleagues in other hospitals), is the dissociation between their relatively well preserved lung mechanics and the severity of hypoxemia [abnormally low level of oxygen]...intubation [with breathing ventilators] should be prioritized to avoid excessive intrathoracic negative pressures and self-inflicted lung injury. After considering that, all we can do ventilating these patients is 'buying time' with minimum additional damage: the lowest possible PEEP [a method of ventilation in which airway pressure is maintained above atmospheric pressure] and gentle ventilation. We need to be patient.— Patients who aren't suffering from respiratory failure, whose lungs are functioning, who are experiencing straight oxygen deprivation. What could explain that?
https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/pdf/10.1164/rccm.202003-0817LE
Here, from a 2001 rfglobalnet.com article, we may have a clue:
At the millimeter wave frequency of 60GHz, the absorption is very high, with 98 percent of the transmitted energy [from 5G waves] absorbed by atmospheric oxygen. While oxygen absorption at 60GHz severely limits range, it also eliminates interference between same frequency terminals."In other words, a) 60GHz is a very good frequency band for 5G transmissions, and b) nearly all of the 5G energy is absorbed by oxygen. Suppose that is also true for oxygen in the human body?
https://www.rfglobalnet.com/doc/fixed-wireless-communications-at-60ghz-unique-0001
What would be the effects of 5G transmissions on the body? Could these waves distort oxygen and/or its uptake by hemoglobin, which carries this vital element to cells of the body? Could the impairment create a straight oxygen deprivation in the body — without structurally affecting the lungs themselves — creating the new condition described by the doctors I've cited above?
— Add to all this — the fact that 60GHz is an unlicensed frequency band, which means that telecomm companies can use it without paying very large fees they would pay for licensed bands.
Is 5G at 60GHz being deployed in New York, Italy, and Wuhan?
I should also add: these doctors ought to consider the use of hyperbaric oxygen chambers for their patients. The technicians, MDs, and researchers involved would need to be experts, and from what I've seen, not many are. Slap-dash formulaic use of hyperbaric oxygen won't do. Harm could result. The apparatus itself is, of course, non-invasive.
Interested doctors could consult with Dr. Paul Harch at Harch HBOT.