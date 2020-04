© REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Some may have seen the beautiful story of Cuba allowing a cruise ship , denied by other countries, to dock in its harbor though some on board had tested positive for COVID-19. This ship was full of mostly British citizens who were permitted to fly back home from Cuba. In addition, Cuba, along with China , is sending doctors and supplies to a number of countries around the world to help them fight the pandemic.As for Iran, NPR reports , "[t]he sheer number of infections sweeping through Iran is worrying international health experts. U.S. sanctions have strangled the country's economy and hurt its health care system," and its ability to confront the pandemic. Iran's "Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the country was in urgent need of face masks, ventilators and surgical gowns and then blamed the U.S. for what he called economic terrorism." Due to the sanctions, Iran is reportedly the only country in the world that cannot buy medicines needed to fight the pandemic.As for Venezuela, the current sanctions against that country are one factor starving it of medicines and supplies needed to fight the virus. And President Trump is only increasing sanctions, even in the midst of the pandemic. Trump is doing so under the pretext of claiming that President Nicolás Maduro is allegedly trafficking drugs, but the U.S. government's own data belies this claim . Nonetheless, the suffering that Trump's increased sanctions will cause will be very real.And even as it sanctions countries into oblivion as it ham-handedly attempts to confront the pandemic at home,As a number of religious scholars have warned , "plagues expose the foundations of injustice" in our societies. The current pandemic is exposing not only our government's utter failures to protect its own citizens, but also its profound lack of human decency in dealing with other nations. It is time for serious moral self-reflection upon this very unpleasant reality, and an immediate change in course before more lives are lost due to our nation's moral folly.