now that Facebook and Twitter have crossed the threshold, will they ever go back?

Chris Sweeney, author who has written for various UK magazines and newspapers, including The Times, The Sun and The Daily Record.

World leaders are having their social media posts deleted under the guise of the pandemic, but is this just the beginning of socially destructive subterfuge?Facebook decided it was against what the World Health Organization had decreed and trashed the video. Twitter followed up by removing two of Bolsonaro's tweets.Whatever the scientific truth behind what works in the fight against Covid-19 is another debate. The bigger issue here isIt's been established that they can and are willing to step in, if the mood takes them.Bolsonaro isn't everyone's cup of tea due to his hardline views on race, women, and homosexuality. ButMaduro's case is even more troubling, as he's locked in a power battle with rival Juan Guaidó, who over 50 countries regard as the rightful leader while Maduro retains the support of the military.You can't put the genie back in the bottle.The surprising thing is that there's been little pushback against Facebook and Twitter. The underlying consensus seems to be that, "well, they were only correcting errors." ButTechnology behemoths have continually displayed how they'll push things and see what they can get away with.God knows where we would be if Edward Snowden hadn't done the noble thing, put his head above the parapet and told us all just how far they had gone with their spying. And instead of being lauded for that, he was given the shaft and is now in Russian exile.The difference here is not what was being said, it was who was saying it. Facebook and Twitter have decided they aren't interested in respecting certain world leaders, so they've rolled over them just like the Chinese government did to the Tiananmen Square protesters in 1989.That takes us to the world's most impactful social media user, Donald Trump.Over the yearsThe social media feud with Trump and his supporters over freedom of speech are well-known, but if they went that far, it would spark a storm they won't be able to weather - yet - and it's more than likely we'd see Mark's and Jack's empires start to disappear down the toilet.The same with Vladimir Putin - for the sake of argument, since he's not on social media anyway. He's another Facebook wouldn't click 'Empty Trash' on - even if the entirety of the US political establishment cheers for such a move, the sheer survival instinct won't let the social media giants do it, opening the door for all future Snowdens to seek shelter under Putin's wing.But the pesky leaders of two South American countries can't touch Zuckerberg or Facebook. The thought process is, they can't do squat aside from restricting his access to coffee beans and good quality fruit.They get to pick when someone has said the wrong thing, because according to them, they know what the right thing is.We're at a very disturbing precipice. The motto has to be: once bitten, twice shy. If we don't put Facebook and Twitter back in their boxes now, soon we won't be able to.They can't be allowed to decide what is right and wrong.