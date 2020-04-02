More than 100 horses have died from African Horse Sickness (AHS) in Thailand, government data showed, in"This disease has just occurred in Thailand. We've never had it in the past," director-general of the Department of Livestock Development, Sorawit Thanito, said on Thursday.The government has quarantined sick horses to limit the spread of the disease, Sorawit said.At least 131 horses have died across four provinces, latest government data showed.There have been no reported cases of AHS in humans and it was not related to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Sorawit said.The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) suspended Thailand's status as an "AHS Free Country" on March 27., according to the OIE.Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan had their AHS-free statuses suspended in 2018.