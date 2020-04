An interview transcript with a medical doctor/viral genome scientist.While conducting some online research on SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19), I came across a video interview with Dr. Pekova, a Czech medical doctor, molecular biologist, and geneticist with an extensive research portfolio Dr. Pekova is the head of the research team at Tilia Laboratories , that has developed a more efficient, faster, and less expensive test to detect SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19). The laboratory has offered the test methodology to labs around the world for free.As a billingual Canadian Veterinarian of Czech origin, I have the benefit of being able to translate the Czech language interview into English and share it with you here.We may never find out what led to the initial spread of SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19). Now, the most important thing is to help those who are critically ill, and support each other during this difficult time.It is about time the research and development of genetically engineered viruses and other pathogens was banned. They can be dangerous and deadly if mishandled, or fall into the wrong hands.Below is the interview transcript.Dr. Pekova, how have you been helping people around the world during the coronavirus pandemic?Dr. Pekova: When SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) appeared in Wuhan, we understood that it would likely become widespread based on looking at the dynamics of the disease.Research of viruses of animal origin is part of our expertise, and we prepared a diagnostic test for the virus detection.When we detected the first two positive patients, we decided to change the test as it was too complicated, expensive, and it put high demand on the diagnostic equipment.When we need to test on a large scale, it has to be fast, simple, reliable and it should not excessively burden the lab.I am a physician and have acquired my PhD in molecular microbiology and genetic virology, and also have post graduate education in medical methods in genetics and microbiology, and this is what I have focused on in my research.There has been a very strong effort backed by the most prominent universities and research centres in the Czech Republic that have the capacity to perform testing. The most important part is to create a system of testing and handling the samples. The labs use a non-infectious form of the virus for the diagnostic test.Door handles, public transit, and shopping carts can be a source of infection. It is better to buy packaged goods and pay attention to hygiene and wash our hands properly. Gloves are not as important.___________________________________________________________________________________________________Does UV light destroy the virus?Dr. Pekova:___________________________________________________________________________________________________The laboratory in Wuhan conducts research of deadly virus such as SARS which is very closely related to SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19).Do you stand firm on your claim?Dr. Pekova: Yes, I stand behind my claim. RNA viruses mutate and their genome is unstable. They have high rates of mutations, and they are not very accurate in replication.The virus RNA usually mutates in areas that are responsible for protein production used as building blocks for "the body" of the virus. This part fulfils certain functions of the virus, such as cell penetration and interacting with the infected cell.Then there is the regulatory area of the virus genome, it can be seen as the command centre that governs virus replication.When I worked in research, cloning viral mutation was my daily work, and we used to clone different gene variations on cultured media.Genetic modification can be used, for example, to create so-called "designer babies" which was done by a Chinese scientist who created two embryos that were genetically modified. He was later fined and went to prison.I can imagine there are other scientists who have done the same thing, they will just never admit to it. This all depends on the ethics of the scientist and I am not sure if ethics is a sufficient guarantee.___________________________________________________________________________________________________Do you think that there are even worse viruses in secret labs around the world?Dr. Pekova: To be honest, I don't even want to think about this.___________________________________________________________________________________________________Video source in Czech language used for this transcript is here: