What seems unnatural about COVID-19 (SARS CoV-2)?
Thu, 02 Apr 2020 08:55 UTC
While conducting some online research on SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19), I came across a video interview with Dr. Pekova, a Czech medical doctor, molecular biologist, and geneticist with an extensive research portfolio.
In an interview with TV channel T3, Dr. Pekova states that the genome sequence of SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) is unlikely to be natural, and its characteristics suggest it was genetically engineered.
Dr. Pekova is the head of the research team at Tilia Laboratories, that has developed a more efficient, faster, and less expensive test to detect SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19). The laboratory has offered the test methodology to labs around the world for free.
As a billingual Canadian Veterinarian of Czech origin, I have the benefit of being able to translate the Czech language interview into English and share it with you here.
The interview helps dispel some claims that Dr. Pekova accused any government or a lab of deliberately spreading the virus. She does NOT say that COVID-19 is a conspiracy.
She only suggests that the SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) sequence appears rather abnormal, and that such severe restructuring is unlikely to happen in nature, without human intervention.
We may never find out what led to the initial spread of SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19). Now, the most important thing is to help those who are critically ill, and support each other during this difficult time.
It is about time the research and development of genetically engineered viruses and other pathogens was banned. They can be dangerous and deadly if mishandled, or fall into the wrong hands.
Below is the interview transcript.
Dr. Pekova, how have you been helping people around the world during the coronavirus pandemic?
Dr. Pekova: When SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) appeared in Wuhan, we understood that it would likely become widespread based on looking at the dynamics of the disease.
Research of viruses of animal origin is part of our expertise, and we prepared a diagnostic test for the virus detection.
When we detected the first two positive patients, we decided to change the test as it was too complicated, expensive, and it put high demand on the diagnostic equipment.
As soon as we had two positive patients, we were able to sequence the virus, and discovered that it can be detected with the help of the same technology that was proposed by the centre for disease control. Our test is capable of detecting the virus from a section of the sequence that is very unique and cannot be mistaken with another coronavirus. This allowed us to use just one reaction instead of three reactions to detect a positive sample.
When we need to test on a large scale, it has to be fast, simple, reliable and it should not excessively burden the lab.
We have published information about the methodology of the test and can provide it to any lab that makes a request, for free. We have had many labs around the world request the methodology because the previous test was too complex.
I am a physician and have acquired my PhD in molecular microbiology and genetic virology, and also have post graduate education in medical methods in genetics and microbiology, and this is what I have focused on in my research.
There has been a very strong effort backed by the most prominent universities and research centres in the Czech Republic that have the capacity to perform testing. The most important part is to create a system of testing and handling the samples. The labs use a non-infectious form of the virus for the diagnostic test.
The pathology of coronavirus leads to destruction of the lining of the airways, and it also creates an exaggerated immune reaction that can lead to lung fibrosis that can't be reversed.
The SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) can't survive indefinitely, it is usually viable from 30 minutes to several hours, it does not like a dry environment and likes warm and humid environments such as tissue, and sweaty or moist hands.
Face masks will not protect us from nano particles such as viruses, however, they prevent contamination via water droplets for example when someone speaks or sneezes.
An infection is a matter of the viral "dose." One virus is unlikely to cause an infection, but when someone sneezes out a few million of the particles, there is a big chance it will lead to an infection.
Door handles, public transit, and shopping carts can be a source of infection. It is better to buy packaged goods and pay attention to hygiene and wash our hands properly. Gloves are not as important.
Does UV light destroy the virus?
Dr. Pekova: SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) is a fragile RNA virus and UV light is a good idea.
The laboratory in Wuhan conducts research of deadly virus such as SARS which is very closely related to SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19). You have said that SARS CoV-2 has certain genetic sequences that are not natural. Do you stand firm on your claim?
Dr. Pekova: Yes, I stand behind my claim. RNA viruses mutate and their genome is unstable. They have high rates of mutations, and they are not very accurate in replication.
The virus RNA usually mutates in areas that are responsible for protein production used as building blocks for "the body" of the virus. This part fulfils certain functions of the virus, such as cell penetration and interacting with the infected cell.
Then there is the regulatory area of the virus genome, it can be seen as the command centre that governs virus replication.
This part of SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) genome appears unusually messy, as if it was severely altered.
I have a hard time believing that such intensive restructuring, insertions and deletions of the virus RNA code, would happen in nature and that the virus would survive such severe restructuring.
The regulatory portion of the virus genome usually has a low mutation rate. SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) has an atypical degree of mutation, which is usually done by genetic modification.
When I worked in research, cloning viral mutation was my daily work, and we used to clone different gene variations on cultured media.
For example, we have seen a harmless gene turn into a lymphoma-inducing gene. A mutation can turn something that is benign into something very damaging. We have tools in genetic engineering that are capable of such modifications.
Genetic modification can be used, for example, to create so-called "designer babies" which was done by a Chinese scientist who created two embryos that were genetically modified. He was later fined and went to prison.
I can imagine there are other scientists who have done the same thing, they will just never admit to it. This all depends on the ethics of the scientist and I am not sure if ethics is a sufficient guarantee.
Do you think that there are even worse viruses in secret labs around the world?
Dr. Pekova: To be honest, I don't even want to think about this.
