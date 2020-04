© Rita J. King @RitaJKing



New Yorkers were left spooked Monday night by a glaring Empire State Building light display intended to honor emergency workers fighting coronavirus.The iconic Midtown skyscraper announced the debut of a display that began at 9 p.m. Monday, and will continue through the course of the ongoing pandemic.But to some, in addition to solidarity, the siren induced anxiety, as it spun for the first time surrounded by low clouds."The @EmpireStateBldg reminding us that the city is in the middle of an emergency," tweeted Rita King , who also posted a video of the display depicting an eerie scene.Another Twitter user suggested the building maintain its signature white lights amid the crisis.Added another user: "We know we've really screwed things up when the empire state building gets mad.""I get it, but that seems a bit.. unsettling," responded somebody else.