Flood rescue in Castellon, Spain, April 2020.
Torrential rain caused flash flooding in coastal areas of Province of Castellón in the Valencia Region of Spain on 01 April 2020.

Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET) said some areas recorded their highest daily rainfall totals in more than 30 years. La Pobla Tornesa recorded 197.6mm of rain in 24 hours to 01 April. On the same day, 48 mm of rain fell in 4 hours in Vilafamés.

The worst affected areas were the towns of Almassora, Borriana, Oropesa and Vilafamés. The provincial government also reported some flooding in Benicàssim, Villarreal, Vinaròs, Traiguera, Benicarló and Peñíscola.


Firefighters were called on to rescue 91 people trapped in their homes or vehicles in over 40 rescue operations, mostly in Almassora but also in Borriana and Oropesa del Mar. Firefighters were wearing masks during rescue operations to protect from the COVID-19 virus.

