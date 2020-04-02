© Diputació de Castellón



Social Media

Cerramos un día de mucho trabajo para #BomberosCPBC @dipcas. Un total de 91 personas rescatadas como consecuencia del fuerte temporal de #lluvia y las posteriores inundaciones. Estas imágenes lo dicen todo. Queda aún mucho trabajo y ahí estaremos hasta finalizar cada servicio. pic.twitter.com/CmDnqOx5Lx — CPBC (@SIAB_Castellon) April 1, 2020

🚒 Els bombers de la Diputació @SIAB_Castellon han rescatat 91 persones de l'interior dels seus habitatges i vehicles durant l'últim episodi de fortes pluges 📲 https://t.co/ccrXMsR3Tm pic.twitter.com/Wdp7yVWUvX — Diputació de Castelló (@dipcas) April 2, 2020

📸 Imatges dels #BombersForestals ahir treballant en el buidatge d'aigua a Almassora. Durant la nit @SIAB_Castellon ha continuat treballant amb les incidències produïdes tan a Almassora com a Burriana. pic.twitter.com/TsoBueqMJ1 — GVA 112CV (@GVA112) April 2, 2020

Torrential rain caused flash flooding in coastal areas of Province of Castellón in the Valencia Region of Spain on 01 April 2020.The worst affected areas were the towns of Almassora, Borriana, Oropesa and Vilafamés. The provincial government also reported some flooding in Benicàssim, Villarreal, Vinaròs, Traiguera, Benicarló and Peñíscola.Firefighters were called on to rescue 91 people trapped in their homes or vehicles in over 40 rescue operations, mostly in Almassora but also in Borriana and Oropesa del Mar. Firefighters were wearing masks during rescue operations to protect from the COVID-19 virus.