Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed on Tuesday that the White House coronavirus task force is seriously considering guidance that Americans wear masks to help thwart the rapid spread of COVID-19.But the country's top infectious disease expert also acknowledged that such a directive has been complicated by the nationwide dearth of personal protective equipment."The idea of getting a much more broad, community-wide use of masks outside of the health care setting is under very active discussion at the task force. The CDC group is looking at that very carefully," Fauci told CNN.Some public health experts, including former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, have suggested that encouraging the wearing of masks in public could help curb the rate of COVID-19 transmission in the United States, which now has more confirmed cases than anywhere else in the world.More than 174,000 Americans have become infected, and at least 3,416 have perished as a result of the disease. Because of limited testing capacity, experts agree the actual number of positive cases is much greater.The president also told reporters that "we're getting certainly the number of masks that you'd need" to implement the guidance, even though Fauci on Tuesday emphasized that the distribution of masks still needed to be prioritized."You don't want to take masks away from the health care providers who are in a real and present danger of getting infected," he said. "That would be the worst thing we do. If we have them covered, then you could look back and say, 'Maybe we need to broaden this.'"He also warned that "we still have PPE shortages across the country," and promoted reserving masks "for the people who most need it," health care workers.Although "there may be a day when we change our recommendations — particularly for areas that have large spread going on — about wearing cotton masks," Adams said, "the data is not there yet."But the administration's current advocacy against masks is at odds with the views of several other countries fighting the coronavirus, some of which have proven more successful in halting its proliferation.