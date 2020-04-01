or whether there may have been - just perhaps - another agenda behind it?

Universal Vaccination

Abstract of Agenda ID2020



Agenda ID2020 - is an alliance of public-private partners, including UN agencies and civil society. It's an electronic ID program that uses generalized vaccination as a platform for digital identity. The program harnesses existing birth registration and vaccination operations to provide newborns with a portable and persistent biometrically-linked digital identity.



GAVI, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, identifies itself on its website as a global health partnership of public and private sector organizations dedicated to "immunization for all". GAVI is supported by WHO, and needless to say, its main partners and sponsors are the pharma-industry.



The ID2020 Alliance at their 2019 Summit, entitled "Rising to the Good ID Challenge", in September 2019 in New York, decided to roll out their program in 2020, a decision confirmed by the WEF in January 2020 in Davos. Their digital identity program will be tested with the government of Bangladesh. GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, and "partners from academia and humanitarian relief" (as they call it), are part of the pioneer party.



Is it just a coincidence that ID2020 is being rolled out at the onset of what WHO calls a Pandemic? - Or is a pandemic needed to 'roll out' the multiple devastating programs of ID2020?

How the Vaccination Research and Production is supposed to work.

Rather COVID-19 and the ensuing vaccination program will allow him to enhance it.

What makes this multi-billion-dollar scam even worse, is that it has an official rubber-stamp, by being supported by western governments and international organizations, foremost WHO, UNICEF and the World Bank.

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a water resources and environmental specialist. He worked for over 30 years with the World Bank and the World Health Organization around the world, including in Palestine, in the fields of environment and water. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research; ICH; RT; Sputnik; PressTV; The 21st Century; Greanville Post; Defend Democracy Press, TeleSUR; The Saker Blog, the New Eastern Outlook (NEO); and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion - An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed - fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! - Essays from the Resistance. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.