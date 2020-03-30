Fire in the Sky
Scientist claims massive crater in Akure, Nigeria caused by METEOR IMPACT
pmnewsnigeria.com
Mon, 30 Mar 2020 00:40 UTC
Professor Adekunle Abraham Adepelumi, after leading a research team to the site said emphatically it was caused by a meteorite.
The P.M.News first reported that the blast, which left a crater on its trail, and destroyed several buildings, was caused by a meteorite.
However, Governor Akeredolu and the Police Commissioner Undie Adie attributed the blast to an exploded truck carrying dynamites for a quarry based in Edo state.
Akeredolu even said the truck sank with the impact of the blast.
Professor Adepelumi's team has given a scientific explanation about what really happened.
The research group did a detailed analysis of the explosion site.
Here is the summary of the report:
" My Research group carried out a detailed analysis of the impact site. A circular impact crater with 21m diameter and 7.8m depth was found which suggest a natural phenomenal.
"Water was found oozing out from the edges of the crater.
"A preliminary insitu vibration, noise, seismicity, water analysis, radioactivity studies, rock and soil investigation were carried out.
"Our findings suggest that the impact of the blasting covers 1km radius of the surroundings of the crater.
"No evidence of fire or burning of anything was found within the vicinity. No evidence of radioactivity radiation was found within the crater and immediate vicinity.
"The field evidence point to a conclusion that A METEORIC FROM AN ASTEROID BELT THAT TRAVELS AT A GREAT SPEED FROM SPACE IMPACTED THE LOCATION AT AN ANGLE OF 43 degrees created an ejecta at South-Western part.
"No evidence of buried vehicle, buried ordinance or IED was found. However, crack opening that vary in thickness from 3mm to 4metres occurs on the wall of most of the buildings but not at the base of the buildings.
"Also, foreign rocks and strange metallic objects were found within the crater. Most of the destruction occurs on top and roof/ceilings of the buildings."
Comment: Earlier this month three fiery meteorites reportedly hit the ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India.
Reader Comments
"Ignore that monstrous crater!"
Do you always support Government MSM narratives?
And the the mobile policeman .. one tends to find the static one aren't much use
Rowan Cocoan That is a bit bizarre ... "his motor boy" ... is that a kid who has to give adults piggy backs everywhere?British colonial English is still alive in Nigeria. "Boy" is an adult truck driver.
And the the mobile policeman .. one tends to find the static one aren't much use
Could be that the Earth in its orbit through the Taurid meteor stream twice a year is about to get rather interesting?