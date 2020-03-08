Meteorite in India
One of the reported meteorites that fell near Sahibabad railway station, Ghaziabad in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
Three meteorites have reportedly hit the ground close to Sahibabad railway station, Ghaziabad in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on March 5, 2020 according to the Mahanagar Times.

Local residents reported seeing three objects falling from the sky at about ten-minute intervals, with thunder-like sounds, which caused panic in the area.

Despite heavy rains at the time and attempts at extinguishing the objects by the fire brigade, they continued smouldering for several hours afterwards, producing a noticeable smell.

A YouTube video (in Hindi):


The coordinator of Meerut's District Science Club, Deepak Sharma, commented that the 'fireballs' that fell in Sahibabad appeared to be meteorites reports Sanjeevni Today.

(Translated by google)

Less than a month ago a meteorite hit a factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India resulting in a 20-feet deep crater.