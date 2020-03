© Screenshot/Twitter feed



"Dismissing more than half a million citizens by rendering the 15 members of the Joint List illegitimate, coupled with incitement against anyone who engages with them, crosses a red line."

At first, today's New York Times article , on the role of Palestinian citizens of Israel in the endless post-election maneuvering, there looks like an improvement. But on closer inspection,There's a valuable quotation from Yuval Diskin, a former head of Israel's security agency, whothe political grouping that represents Arab citizens and just won 15 parliamentary seats in the latest election.with outside votes of the Joint List, the 3rd-largest political force in the country. Diskin says:Diskin's former position gives his words greater impact; if the 15 Palestinians were truly a security threat, he would know. Times reporter David Halbfinger also quotes Dan Meridor, an old political warhorse from Netanyahu's own party, who says flatly thatUnfortunately, on balanceIt quotes 6 Israeli Jews, but only 2 Palestinians in the report and the first Palestinian doesn't come on stage until paragraph 15. Even worse, the Times repeats Netanyahu's charge that the Joint List "includes lawmakers who support terrorism" — without giving any of the 15 Palestinians a chance to respond to the libel.Anyone who meets Odeh learns right away that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is his hero , but the Times has yet to tell that to its readers. And when will the paper finally get around to doing a profile of this remarkable man, who is more important than ever on the Israeli political scene?Another failure is thatTheir status as second-class citizens might help explain why they enthusiastically voted for the Joint List.But the Times article'sBenjamin Netanyahu is a master at using dog whistles to reach his potential voters.but it sounds relatively mild to an American audience, and the paper never provides an honest translation.I would bet that I could go to Israel, conduct some man-in-the-street interviews among Israeli Jews, and within minutes get some hair-raising racist quotes. That's the reality that the Times ignores, and it explains why Netanyahu's strategy may work one more time — and force a fourth election.