A Virginia toddler has died after a family dog bit her, authorities said. According to WAVY-TV , the deadly attack occurred Monday afternoon in Portsmouth.A 1-year-old male pit bull bit a 2-year-old girl, who died at a nearby hospital, police said. The Associated Press reported . Authorities said they have quarantined the animal.Police and animal control officers are investigating the incident, according to the news outlets. No further information was immediately available.