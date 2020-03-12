PIT BULL ATTACK
A Virginia toddler has died after a family dog bit her, authorities said.

According to WAVY-TV, the deadly attack occurred Monday afternoon in Portsmouth.

A 1-year-old male pit bull bit a 2-year-old girl, who died at a nearby hospital, police said.

Portsmouth police said the dog was a family pet, The Associated Press reported. Authorities said they have quarantined the animal.

Police and animal control officers are investigating the incident, according to the news outlets. No further information was immediately available.